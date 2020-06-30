Operative IQ announces launch of its Fleet Maintenance Solution on the Geotab Marketplace

AUSTELL, Ga. — Operative IQ, leading operations management solution for first response and public safety professionals, announces the availability of its Fleet Maintenance solution on the Geotab Marketplace, a go-to source for top organizations seeking to better manage their fleets.

While all of Operative IQ’s solutions offer budget optimization and streamlined operations management practices, its Fleet Maintenance solution offers users complete visibility throughout their fleet. Operative IQ’s Fleet Maintenance solution utilizes a user-friendly check sheet app that automates the creation of work orders and provides two-way communication between fleet managers and field crew. Streamlining processes and improving fleet documentation, Operative IQ allows EMS, fire and law enforcement departments to proactively manage their fleet needs and make data-driven decisions.

“We are excited to offer our dynamic solution on the Geotab Marketplace. We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with the broader Geotab community,”Operative IQ CEO EJ Aufderheide said. “As an Authorized Geotab Reseller and now Marketplace Partner, we will continue to support the Geotab network with our integrated solution designed to help customers reduce their maintenance labor time and increase productivity.”

Geotab, the world’s leading connected vehicle company for smart cities and fleets, offers an extensive ecosystem of valuable, business-focused applications and add-ons via the Geotab Marketplace which helps provide businesses with the tools needed to better manage their fleets. With the addition of Operative IQ on the Geotab Marketplace, the over 40,000 Geotab customers worldwide will have access to a solution that provides operations management designed around the way you work.

“The Geotab Marketplace provides our customers with access to an extensive ecosystem of partners and applications which are designed to help businesses of all sizes optimize their fleet management programs,” Executive Vice President for Geotab Louis De Jong said."By providing Geotab customers with access to innovative solutions such as Operative IQ Fleet Maintenance, we are helping to better equip them with diverse, data-centric tools that can result in more productive vehicles, drivers and businesses.”

About Operative IQ EMS Technology Solutions offers cutting edge, affordable operations management software and products designed with First Responders in mind. Operative IQ Operations Management Software offers modules that include: Inventory Management & Asset Management, Integrated Purchasing, Fleet Maintenance, Service Desk Ticketing System and RFID Tracking. EMS Technology Solutions has won four consecutive EMS World Top Innovation Awards for its operations management software.