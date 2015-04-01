Mich. cops get federal funding for patrol car

By Susan Field

The Morning Sun

CLARE, Mich. — Grants totaling more than $50,000 will help the Clare Police Department purchase a vehicle and a Clare County township complete a community kitchen.

United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development granted $15,750 in community facility grant money to pay a percentage of the price of a new patrol car, and $37,500 to Hayes Township’s new complex that will replace the old village hall, civic center and community building.

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said the department will purchase the new patrol car in July and that the vehicle will replace a high-mileage car.

