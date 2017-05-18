Wild Rose 911 announces new Chevy Tahoe refurbishing program

Wild Rose 911 continues to serve the needs of law enforcement by offering refurbished Chevy Tahoe PPVs at a fraction of retail price

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Wild Rose Motors Refurbishing Program has announced that it will stock and sell Chevy Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicles for the law enforcement community. Wild Rose Motors prides itself on saving police departments millions of dollars by offering refurbished vehicles at a fraction of their MSRP.

Alongside the Ford Crown Victoria, the Chevy Tahoe PPV has become a preferred vehicle for police departments nationwide. It is a reliable, safe utility vehicle with generous interior room and a large carrying capacity.

The Chevy Tahoe PPV excels as a patrol vehicle because of its speed, handling, and high vantage point. The Chevy Tahoe has a full-sized frame just like the CVPI. The Chevy Tahoe PPV is available with the 5.3 liter V8 engine, and just like the CVPI, a heart of American Muscle.

The Chevy Tahoe PPV was made to withstand the rigors of law enforcement duty, thanks to its reliability and dependability for on-duty officers and deputies.

About Wild Rose 911

Wild Rose 911 aka Wild Rose Motors is the only dealership specializing in selling and refurbishing used Police Vehicles such as the Ford Crown Victoria P71 Police Interceptor, Ford Explorer Interceptor, Chevy Impala SS, Chevy Caprice, and Chevy Tahoe. Their commitment to quality, reliability and service to the customer has resulted in Wild Rose Motors Ltd’s excellent reputation within the industry.