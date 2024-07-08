Patriot3 works with Cambli Group to deliver the MARS ETS on the Thunder 2 Tactical Armored Vehicle

PRESS RELEASE

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Cambli Group and Patriot3 have partnered together in the design and integration of Patriot3’s Elevated Tactics Systems with Cambli Armored Vehicle solutions. Working together with our customers in meeting all their operational requirements, Cambli & Patriot3 introduced the MARS – Thunder 2 Tactical Armored Vehicle combined solution. Bringing the vast capability and versatility the MARS system provides tactical elements with the quality armored protection the Thunder 2 Tactical Armored Vehicle provides; our customer was beyond satisfied with the final solution.

This multi-capable vehicle has since been delivered to its end user and is being deployed on high-risk tactical operations on a routinely basis.



Based on the success of this original program and the end users praising feedback, additional Patriot3 Elevated Tactics System integrations on other Cambli Group armored vehicles have been designed and delivered to numerous end users around the world!