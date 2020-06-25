As Segway is discontinued, Trikke offers police forces a safer, more powerful electric vehicle to defend the public

Photo via Trikke

In the current cultural crisis facing our nation on many fronts, policing our communities and keeping people safe remains a critical priority, no matter what. Keeping civilians secure and defending the public is the sworn oath of the police force. To that end, many departments are looking to adopt new methods and tools to be used to patrol and interact with the public due to sweeping legislative and policy changes in response to current events and public outcry.

Swift and secure transportation is a key part of this, but patrol cars are not always optimal for this end. And the traditional Segway personal electric vehicle is now being discontinued, leaving many security departments with non-supported transportation gear.

Fortunately, the Trikke Police Specialty Vehicles offers the perfect choice for a new generation of police outreach and enforcement. In this turbulent and divided times, being public defenders of local communities is even more important. The Trikke Police Interceptor was designed to keep officers as effective and efficient as possible in patrolling and other police duties while also providing a more positive and non-threatening image.

Equipped with this police scooter, officers can stay right on the ground with the locals and engage in friendly, non-intimidating interactions. Fast and eco-friendly, it out-performs squad cars for mobility purposes in crowded conditions and multi-terrain scenarios (including indoors). At the same time, it packs a powerful, yet quiet engine that lets users maximize coverage and response times.

“It improves community relations. People are able to interact with us not just see us drive by in the car and kids love them. Much less intimidating. Our guys are showing up to work early to make sure they have one to ride.”

Police Officer Mitchel Ashton, Norfolk Police Department

This is the ideal personal vehicle for a new police force in a new era of upholding the public trust. Contact TRIKKE today to receive a department demo and discover how officers can be rapidly equipped with the Trikke Police Interceptor.

