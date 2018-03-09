Cubic strengthens C4ISR business with acquisition of MotionDSP

Acquisition to expand image enhancement and processing capabilities for Cubic Mission Solutions

SAN DIEGO — Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced the acquisition of MotionDSP, a leading provider of advanced image processing software for public safety, security and government applications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MotionDSP further enhances Cubic Mission Solutions’ (CMS) capabilities in real-time video processing.

MotionDSP enhances the quality of real-time videos, while servicing a wide variety of industries including military, law enforcement, oil and gas, forestry, inspection services, energy and transportation. MotionDSP’s solutions include a full suite of software processing capabilities for video and redaction, supporting both desktop and cloud deployments.

“We are pleased to welcome MotionDSP and its employees to our growing Cubic family,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. “MotionDSP will be a synergistic addition to our CMS business as we continue to build on our strategy through business acquisitions for maximum growth and return to our shareholders.”

“The addition of MotionDSP’s technology will enrich our solution offering,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. “Also, we look forward to leveraging MotionDSP’s position in Public Safety and other markets as new growth adjacencies for Cubic.”

MotionDSP’s software leverages advanced detection, tracking and geospatial processing capabilities to help users better understand their videos. MotionDSP solutions improve visual fidelity and automation of tasks with computer vision algorithms.

About MotionDSP

MotionDSP has delivered cutting-edge video solutions to law enforcement customers since 2008. Ikena Spotlight, our video redaction solution, was developed in 2010 after hearing the London Met Police describe their challenge of manually blurring out civilian’s faces from CCTV videos.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter.