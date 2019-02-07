Safe Fleet solidifies law enforcement position with L3 Mobile-Vision acquisition

BELTON, Mo. — Safe Fleet, a leading global provider of safety and productivity solutions for fleet vehicles, is pleased to announce it has acquired L3 Mobile-Vision Inc. (“MOBILE-VISION”) from L3 Technologies, Inc.

MOBILE-VISION has been a leading supplier of in-car video solutions and body worn cameras for law enforcement since 1987. Over 1,000 state and local law enforcement agencies use MOBILE-VISION’s in-car video and digital evidence management software to improve public trust and officer safety.

“MOBILE-VISION’s diverse and broad customer base increases Safe Fleet’s presence in law enforcement and enhances Safe Fleet’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions to meet our customers’ requirements,” stated Mark Griffin, Vice President, Safe Fleet Law Enforcement. “This acquisition further solidifies Safe Fleet’s commitment to becoming the leading supplier of video and evidence management solutions to law enforcement agencies by providing them with the most advanced technologies, products and services available.”

With the October 2017 acquisition of COBAN Technologies, Inc. Safe Fleet established itself as the only video provider capable of providing a common integrated video platform to all first responder departments as well as all municipal fleets. “MOBILE-VISION furthers Safe Fleet’s commitment to its customers in building out a portfolio of best-in-breed smart solutions serving as an integrated safety platform for fleets of every type,” stated John R. Knox, Chairman, President & CEO of Safe Fleet.

Safe Fleet is a portfolio company of Oak Hill Capital Partners.

Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

About MOBILE-VISION

MOBILE-VISION is a leading provider of equipment and systems for law enforcement agencies to capture, manage and communicate critical information in a safe and secure manner. Since 1987, MOBILE-VISION has been one-stop shop for customers including in-car video, digital evidentiary video management systems, body worn cameras, ruggedized mobile data computers and license plate readers. MOBILE-VISION maintains a robust intellectual property portfolio including six domestic patents, five international patents and several pending applications. For more information about MOBILE-VISION please visit http://www.mobile-vision.com/.

About Safe Fleet

Headquartered in Belton, MO, Safe Fleet owns a portfolio of brands that provide safety and productivity solutions to fleet vehicle manufacturers and operators around the world. These brands serve several major markets including: Bus, Rail, RV, Truck & Trailer, Work Truck, Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, Industrial, Construction, Agriculture, Waste/Recycling and Military. With over 1,600 employees and 14 manufacturing locations, Safe Fleet targets markets with increasing demand for operator, passenger, and pedestrian safety. For more information about Safe Fleet and its portfolio of brands, please visit www.safefleet.net. Safe Fleet is a portfolio company of Oak Hill Capital Partners.

About Oak Hill Capital Partners

Oak Hill is a private equity firm managing funds with ~$15 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception from leading global endowments and foundations, public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, consultants, and family offices. Over the past 30+ years, the professionals at Oak Hill and its predecessors have invested in 92 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Consumer, Retail & Distribution; Industrials; Media & Communications; and Services. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit www.oakhillcapital.com.