Rigaku announces partnership with CBRN Gate Education & Training Institute

In collaboration with our local representative, ABCS Srl, Rigaku Analytical Devices has entered a partnership with the University of Rome Tor Vergata, located in Rome, Italy, as part of their International Master Courses titled “Protection Against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNe) Events.” Their education, training, and research activities related to safety and security are organized in a portal known as CBRN Gate and is property of the Health Safety Environmental Research Association of Rome (HESAR) Association. The goal of HESAR is to increase environmental protection and public safety and security, as well as improve the quality of life, workplaces, and the ecological system.

This partnership gives all parties involved the opportunity to cooperate on research, training, and education activities as they relate to CBRNe threats.

About the University of Rome Tor Vergata’s International CBRNe Program

The International CBRNe program was formed in 2009 with the goal to train civil and military personnel from different backgrounds to face and manage emergency situations. Students are typically officers of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Civil Protection, or First Responders.

The University of Rome Tor Vergata has obtained the status of “NATO Selected” and is included in the NATO Education and Training Opportunities Catalogue (ETOC) and entered into a cooperation agreement with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the NATO Joint Centre of Excellence (Czech Republic), and the NATO School of Oberammergau (Germany). The CBRNe Master courses received the OPCW-Hague award in 2017 for its contribution on the non proliferation of chemical weapons.

Rigaku’s Handheld Analyzers to be Used in CBRN Gate Program

“Rigaku is excited about this partnership and appreciates the opportunity for our handheld Raman analyzers to be used at the forefront of CBRNe research, education, as well as training global military personnel,” said Bree Allen, President of Rigaku Analytical Devices.

“Working with Rigaku means we can put advanced threat analysis tools in the hands of our students,” said Dr. Andrea Malizia, Didactical Coordinator of the International Master Courses of CBRN Gate. “This allows us to introduce field-ready technology even earlier in their careers, while training them to combat real-world CBRNe scenarios.”

About Rigaku Handheld Raman Analyzers for CBRNe Threat Analysis

Rigaku’s portfolio of handheld analyzers are based on 1064 Raman laser excitation. This provides the user with the ability to scan dirty, impure, and mixed substances - through packaging - and receive a result in less than one minute. With a vast library that contains chemical warfare agents (CWAs), TICS/TIMS, explosives, precursors, household chemicals, narcotics, and more – it’s the tool of choice among leading CBRNe response teams around the world.