The World’s Smallest, Lightest and Most Advanced Thermal Imaging Camera Gains NFPA Stamp of Approval

The latest addition to Avon Protection’s argus thermal imaging range, the Mi-TIC S, has passed all the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) requirements and is now certified compliant to the latest edition of NFPA 1801.

The NFPA is the world’s leading advocate on fire prevention and an authoritative source on public safety. The NFPA 1801:2013 standard specifies design, performance, testing and certification requirements for thermal imaging cameras used by the fire service during emergency incident operations so fire fighters can be confident that there will be a usable thermal image when they need it most.

Mark Ridsdale, Regional Sales Manager at Avon Protection, commented, “The Mi-TIC S is the lightest large screen camera ever developed and we are delighted it now has NFPA 1801 certification. The camera is already in service with many fire and rescue services, having been selected as the best tool for the job by scoring highly on image quality, image and video recording ability, its physical size and the way it easily integrates with firefighter PPE.”

Avon’s argus Mi-TIC S is the world’s smallest thermal imager to feature a large format, high resolution display for advanced firefighting applications. The camera provides a crystal clear image with a superb dynamic range: you can clearly view extremely high temperatures up to 1100°C (2000°F) and at the same time see very low temperature objects, which is ideal for casualty searches.

Weighing approximately 870g (1lb 15oz) the argus Mi-TIC S is a small format thermal imager that can be easily and comfortably held in the palm of your hand. Unlike many thermal imagers, the argus Mi-TIC S design allows it to be worn in multiple ways — in the hand, inside a pocket, clipped outside a pocket, clipped to a lanyard or hung around the neck.

With a thumb operated green on/off button and superb start up time of 5 seconds, the argus Mi-TIC S is simple to use, and the enhanced feature set includes a laser pointer to aid communication and an electronic compass for greater scene awareness.

About Avon Protection:

Avon Protection is a world leader in CBRN PPE and respiratory protection, providing complete solutions for air, land and sea based personnel in military, law enforcement, first responder, fire-fighting and industrial sectors worldwide.

We have been supplying respirators to the UK Ministry of Defence and other NATO allies since the 1920’s.

We are the primary supplier of CBRN personal respiratory equipment to the United States Department of Defense, providing respiratory equipment to the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Special Operations Forces.

Additionally, we are the market leader among LE and SWAT users in the US. For more information about our company’s products visit www.avon-protection.com