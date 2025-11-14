On-demand: Training the brain: Turning stress science into automatic performance

➡️ Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

When seconds count, the brain’s ability to process threat, assess options, and act with control can mean the difference between success and tragedy. Join Jamie Borden, founder of the Critical Incident Review® process, and Dr. Allan J. Hamilton, Harvard-trained brain surgeon and neuroscientist, for a powerful session that bridges human-performance science and real-world decision-making during critical incidents and use-of-force encounters.

You’ll learn what happens in the brain when threat perception spikes, how stress affects cognition and judgment, and how to train officers to build the kind of automatic performance that holds up under extreme pressure. The discussion connects neuroscience, human factors and training design — showing how to integrate these insights in the classroom, on the range and on the street.

Attend this webinar to:



Understand how stress reshapes perception, cognition and attention during critical incidents

Identify training methods that hardwire accurate, confident decision-making under pressure

Apply human-factors principles to classroom, scenario and range training

Integrate neuroscience-based feedback and debrief tools to reinforce long-term learning

Meet the speakers

Jamie Borden

Retired Sergeant Jamie Borden is the founder of Critical Incident Review®, a program that applies human-factors science to the investigation, analysis and training of police use-of-force incidents.

Over a 20-year law enforcement career, Borden developed nationally recognized expertise in forensic video review, decision-making, and officer performance under stress. His work helps agencies understand how perception, cognition and training intersect during critical incidents — and how to design instruction that improves outcomes in the field.

Dr. Allan J. Hamilton

Dr. Allan J. Hamilton is a Harvard-trained brain surgeon, neuroscientist, and award-winning educator whose work bridges the science of the brain with the art of human performance. A former chief of neurosurgery and professor of neurosurgery at the University of Arizona, Dr. Hamilton has trained thousands of professionals in high-stakes decision-making, stress response, and cognitive optimization. His insights into how the brain processes threat and emotion provide a powerful foundation for understanding and improving officer performance in critical moments.

Dr. Hamilton is a decorated Army veteran who served in Desert Storm.

➡️ Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!