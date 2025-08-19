On demand: Grants Day 2025 — Your funding playbook

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Get in the funding game as our grants experts team up to bring public safety professionals a play-by-play guide to grant funding success.

This virtual event is packed with straight talk from grant experts, lessons from public safety organizations with grant funding success stories and resources you can put into action.

This jam-packed 2-hour event includes:

Scouting report: Find the grants right for you

Find the grants right for you Kickoff: Lessons from departments who have scored big

Lessons from departments who have scored big Half-time presser: Common grants missteps to avoid

Common grants missteps to avoid End zone report: Future opportunities and post-award management

Get started in identifying the right grants, making your case and avoiding the most common fumbles. An expert panel tackles the tough questions, while additional tools and on-demand content give you everything needed to push across the goal line.

Whether you’re just entering the grants field or looking to refine your approach, this event is your end-to-end game plan.

