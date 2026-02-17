REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Officer Down

Ind. officer fatally shot, second officer wounded

Officer Brian Elliott was responding to a call when he and another officer were shot; Elliott later died from his injuries

February 17, 2026 09:41 AM • 
Joanna Putman

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Beech Grove police officer was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call, NBC5 Chicago reported. A second officer was also injured.

Officer Brian Elliott was responding to the 100 block of Diplomat Court shortly after 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 when he and another officer were shot. Elliott later died from his injuries. The second officer was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that today we lost one of our very own, Officer Brian Elliott,” Police Chief Michael Maurice stated.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting a Blue Alert, according to the report. He was taken into custody later that night by an Indiana State Police SWAT team.

Maurice offered condolences to Elliott’s wife, family and colleagues, and thanked hospital staff and law enforcement partners for their support.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com