Ind. officer fatally shot, second officer wounded

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Beech Grove police officer was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call, NBC5 Chicago reported. A second officer was also injured.

Officer Brian Elliott was responding to the 100 block of Diplomat Court shortly after 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 when he and another officer were shot. Elliott later died from his injuries. The second officer was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that today we lost one of our very own, Officer Brian Elliott,” Police Chief Michael Maurice stated.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting a Blue Alert, according to the report. He was taken into custody later that night by an Indiana State Police SWAT team.

Maurice offered condolences to Elliott’s wife, family and colleagues, and thanked hospital staff and law enforcement partners for their support.