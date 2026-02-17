REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Entertainment

N.J. officer ‘arrests’ Luke Bryan during unforgettable ‘American Idol’ audition

Sea Girt Officer Julia Santiago jokingly “arrested” Luke Bryan before wowing the judges and scoring a golden ticket to Hollywood Week

February 17, 2026 12:00 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck

SEA GIRT, N.J. — Most contestants walk into their “American Idol” audition with a guitar and a dream. Special Officer Julia Santiago walked in with a pair of handcuffs.

The Sea Girt police officer made an unforgettable Season 24 debut by jokingly “arresting” judge Luke Bryan for his tough critiques— but it was her powerhouse voice that ultimately stole the show and earned her a golden ticket to Hollywood Week.

A bold entrance that made an impact

As Santiago entered the audition room, she immediately approached Bryan, jokingly placing him under arrest for giving too many contestants a “no.”

She handcuffed him before beginning her performance of “I Would” by Connie Talbot.

Bryan remained in cuffs throughout the audition, drawing laughs from judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie. By the end of the performance, all three judges delivered a “yes” vote, sending the New Jersey officer to Hollywood.

From the Jersey Shore to the national spotlight

Santiago has served with the Sea Girt Police Department since 2024 as a seasonal special police officer, a position commonly utilized along the Jersey Shore during the busy tourism season, Chief Justin Macko said.

“It is exciting to witness one of Sea Girt Police Department’s own take the national stage,” Macko wrote. “Congratulations to Special Officer I Julia Santiago on receiving her golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol.”

Macko noted that Santiago has performed the National Anthem and “God Bless America” at numerous events in Sea Girt and throughout New Jersey.

“The entire police department is proud to see her pursue this opportunity on such a significant platform and wish her all the best on this exciting journey,” he wrote.

A law enforcement family — and a big stage ahead

Public service runs in Santiago’s family. Her father serves as the Monmouth County Prosecutor, adding another layer to her ties to law enforcement, Macko said.

Now, as she advances to the Hollywood round of American Idol, colleagues back home will be watching — not from behind a badge, but from behind their televisions.

When does ‘American Idol’ air?

“American Idol” Season 24 premiered Jan. 26 on ABC.

New episodes air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and run for two hours. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

This season includes auditions followed by Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover — a Hollywood Week round held in Nashville for the first time. ABC says the “Music City Takeover” will feature one round only, with hopefuls facing the biggest Hollywood Week cut in “Idol” history.

After Hollywood Week, the show heads to Hawaii for a new three-episode arc filmed at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina. The arc includes the new ’Ohana Round, where the top 30 perform for a lineup of “industry tastemakers,” along with peers, family members and friends. By the end of the ’Ohana Round, 20 contestants advance before the competition moves on to America’s vote.

Santiago earned her golden ticket during the audition phase of the competition. The episode aired on Feb. 16.

Trending
Pawtucket Shooting
Investigations
R.I. PD credits good Samaritan with stopping shooter who killed 2 at youth hockey game
Pawtucket PD Chief Tina Goncalves credited an unnamed spectator who intervened, bringing the attack “to a swift end;" Goncalves also stated the shooter died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound
February 17, 2026 11:03 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Arrests and Sentencing
Ex-Md. PD chief convicted of arson, sentenced to 55 years in prison
Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford is already serving consecutive life sentences for arsons committed in Howard County between 2011 and 2020
February 16, 2026 12:19 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (3).png
NYPD
‘A family connection': NYPD brother and sister retire on same date their late father left the force
Det. Kenny Dean and his sister, Sgt. Maryann Palonco, put in their papers on Feb. 3, the same date their father retired after 38 years; Dean had a 36-year career, and Palonco served for 30 years
February 16, 2026 10:22 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-16 095333.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man raises gun, fires shots at Seattle officers before OIS
The suspect opened fire when Seattle PD officers arrived on the scene, wounding one of them on the leg; he has been charged with first- and second-degree assault
February 16, 2026 09:57 AM

Company News
Cybergenetics logo.png
Forensics
Discover the power of TrueAllele at AAFS 2026
Cybergenetics’ TrueAllele software enhances RapidHIT results by interpreting even the most challenging DNA evidence and turning them into clear, scientifically supported match statistics
February 13, 2026 04:43 PM

Entertainment Off Duty Women in Law Enforcement
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With nearly a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.