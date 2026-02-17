N.J. officer ‘arrests’ Luke Bryan during unforgettable ‘American Idol’ audition

SEA GIRT, N.J. — Most contestants walk into their “American Idol” audition with a guitar and a dream. Special Officer Julia Santiago walked in with a pair of handcuffs.

The Sea Girt police officer made an unforgettable Season 24 debut by jokingly “arresting” judge Luke Bryan for his tough critiques— but it was her powerhouse voice that ultimately stole the show and earned her a golden ticket to Hollywood Week.

A bold entrance that made an impact

As Santiago entered the audition room, she immediately approached Bryan, jokingly placing him under arrest for giving too many contestants a “no.”

She handcuffed him before beginning her performance of “I Would” by Connie Talbot.

Bryan remained in cuffs throughout the audition, drawing laughs from judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie. By the end of the performance, all three judges delivered a “yes” vote, sending the New Jersey officer to Hollywood.

From the Jersey Shore to the national spotlight

Santiago has served with the Sea Girt Police Department since 2024 as a seasonal special police officer, a position commonly utilized along the Jersey Shore during the busy tourism season, Chief Justin Macko said.

“It is exciting to witness one of Sea Girt Police Department’s own take the national stage,” Macko wrote. “Congratulations to Special Officer I Julia Santiago on receiving her golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol.”

Macko noted that Santiago has performed the National Anthem and “God Bless America” at numerous events in Sea Girt and throughout New Jersey.

“The entire police department is proud to see her pursue this opportunity on such a significant platform and wish her all the best on this exciting journey,” he wrote.

A law enforcement family — and a big stage ahead

Public service runs in Santiago’s family. Her father serves as the Monmouth County Prosecutor, adding another layer to her ties to law enforcement, Macko said.

Now, as she advances to the Hollywood round of American Idol, colleagues back home will be watching — not from behind a badge, but from behind their televisions.

When does ‘American Idol’ air?

“American Idol” Season 24 premiered Jan. 26 on ABC.

New episodes air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and run for two hours. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

This season includes auditions followed by Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover — a Hollywood Week round held in Nashville for the first time. ABC says the “Music City Takeover” will feature one round only, with hopefuls facing the biggest Hollywood Week cut in “Idol” history.

After Hollywood Week, the show heads to Hawaii for a new three-episode arc filmed at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina. The arc includes the new ’Ohana Round, where the top 30 perform for a lineup of “industry tastemakers,” along with peers, family members and friends. By the end of the ’Ohana Round, 20 contestants advance before the competition moves on to America’s vote.

Santiago earned her golden ticket during the audition phase of the competition. The episode aired on Feb. 16.