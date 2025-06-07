This is not a retirement post: What school resource officers really do

By Corporal Brandon Lyons

There’s a common misconception in law enforcement — that becoming a School Resource Officer is a desk job for officers looking to coast into retirement or take an easy schedule. But those of us walking the halls instead of a beat know the reality: the work we do is anything but easy, and it’s never routine.

I wear many hats as an SRO — first responder, mentor, informal counselor, and, in some instances, the only adult a kid can trust. My days are filled with moments that never make it to a stat sheet or get called out on the radio, yet lives are impacted just the same. Sometimes that impact isn’t observable for years, and the crime that was prevented would have happened in the distant future.

But I don’t just prevent crime; I prevent crisis, bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement, and build trust where it matters most — in our future generations. The role of the SRO isn’t stepping back from the job; it’s stepping in further than ever before.

Debunking the “retirement gig” myth

Too often, the SRO position is seen as officers avoiding “real” police work — just smiling, waving and passing out high-fives to students. I admit I believed the myth at one point in my career, thinking it was a cakewalk to finish out a career, until I was selected for the role early on. I thought it was a job where you could “slow down,” and I didn’t expect how much I would have to speed up.

It demands a proactive mindset, constant vigilance and emotional intelligence. It requires more patience than most are capable of and a readiness to respond to anything — from a student who can’t find their class to a lockdown at a moment’s notice. On the street, officers usually respond after an incident. In a school, the expectation is to predict and prevent it.

The work you don’t see: Prevention over enforcement

In traditional patrol work, your impact is measured by arrests, traffic citations and calls for service. As an SRO, there’s often no measurable impact. There are conflicts resolved before they escalate, threats identified before they manifest, and students convinced to choose a better path before crossing the line. The impact of an SRO is what didn’t happen. Prevention doesn’t make headlines, but it saves lives.

Real relationships build real security

Safety and security aren’t just locked doors or scheduled drills — they’re built on trust. If a student trusts you, they’ll talk to you. Sometimes about what they did over the weekend, and sometimes about something that could become a crisis. That trust doesn’t stop at the SRO-student relationship; it spreads to teachers, parents, and the community.

Parents breathe easier knowing someone is watching out for their child — not just physically, but also emotionally and mentally. The day I was selected as the next SRO, my chief, a former SRO, told me that the SRO is “the face of the department” because every parent and student will know them. He told me about the off-duty emails and calls I would take to resolve an issue before the next school day. Trust and relationships take time, but once built, they form a safety net not only for the school, but for the entire community.

The mentor with the badge

Kids don’t always need a cop — sometimes they need a coach or a calm voice in the chaos. I’ve had students talk to me about trouble at home, fears about their future, confusion about an assignment, or how to make a tough choice. The biggest strength an SRO — or any officer — can have is the ability to listen without judgment. Listening can be the difference between a kid spiraling or finding their calm. The badge gives us authority, but our humanity opens the door.

Mental health and crisis

School hallways and classrooms have become the front lines of mental health. Anxiety, depression, anger, self-harm, and trauma walk alongside students every day. SROs are often the first adults to notice the signs and take action. We coordinate with counselors and administrators — and sometimes we just sit with a student for hours so they’re not alone. That’s not retirement work. That’s lifesaving work.

The role of the SRO is real crisis work, and it takes a real cop to handle it right.

Rebuilding the bridge between youth and law enforcement

For most kids, their impression of police is shaped by what they see online or in the media. The SRO is often the first officer they’ve interacted with face to face. For some, the interaction comes after negative police presence in their homes, and the SRO becomes the first chance an officer has to rewrite that story.

Consistent respect and compassion don’t just change one student or one school — they can change how a generation views the badge. We’re not emotionless robots. We’re human. We can’t repair community trust from behind a desk — but we can from within the hallways and classrooms.

Law enforcement at its core

Make no mistake — SROs are still cops. We respond to threats, conduct investigations, and help prepare schools for worst-case scenarios. We walk into potentially violent situations with the same courage we did on the street. We don’t do less; we do different.

The stakes are just as high. When a school is in danger, every second counts — and we’re already on scene. The skills I developed on the street get tested every day in one of the most crucial environments: a place full of kids.

Long-term impact

The most impactful moments don’t always end with handcuffs — sometimes they end with a handshake or a conversation years later. Any veteran SRO will tell you the job isn’t over at dismissal.

I’ve had former students return years later and tell me the small things mattered — a conversation, a moment of guidance, or simply being noticed and greeted. That’s what sticks. You may not remember all their names, but they’ll remember yours. They don’t remember you as a cop — they remember you as someone who was there when they needed it.

The real work

Being an SRO isn’t about slowing down and counting days until retirement — it’s about showing up. It’s using every skill you’ve gained in your career and applying it where it can make the greatest impact.

Not everyone understands the role from the outside, but inside the school, we’re not just protecting the future — we’re helping shape it.

How we can do more

SROs need to be involved and invested. Make a point to initiate conversations with students. Say hello, stop by a class, attend a choir concert or a basketball game off duty. Trust me — kids notice, and it pays off.

Volunteer for clubs or sports. Yes, it takes time and yes, there are days you feel stretched thin — but those are golden opportunities for students to see you as a human being.

Maintain relationships with street officers. You may have a different schedule, but you’re on the same team. The information you can share with each other is invaluable.

What street cops can learn from SROs

Policing is fast-paced. Many of us became cops to help others — but we’d be lying if we said the adrenaline rush didn’t appeal to us. If street officers continue to view the SRO role as a retirement assignment, they’ll miss the strengths it builds.

Patience and listening skills are critical — whether on the street or in a school. I return to the street in the summer, and I’ve had adults tell me I was the first officer to speak to them like a human or let them share their story — sometimes while they were in handcuffs. People want to be heard. Let them be.

Officers should invest in their communities. That doesn’t require a lip-sync video — attend a community night, stop at the park, talk to people, join a local group. If you invest in your community, they’re more likely to invest in you.

I’m not the first SRO, and I won’t be the last. I didn’t revolutionize policing. But I remind myself every morning that one interaction might create a ripple effect days, weeks, or years later. We can’t save everyone. Some people will never break the law, and some won’t listen no matter who is talking. I’m after the ones on the fence — the ones who just need one moment, one word, one gesture to change everything. That doesn’t mean I write anyone off — every person deserves respect and dignity, and I’ll always try to convince them of the good they can be. But the reality of our profession is that some people will always provide job security.

I don’t have a career — I have a calling. My life changed for the better when I became an SRO. Every day is a chance to be the difference someone needs.

I’ve gotten used to hearing I’m “just an SRO” and that I don’t do “real” police work anymore. My beat happens to be hallways instead of streets — and my job didn’t get easier. It got more important.

About the author

Corporal Brandon Lyons has served with the Charlestown Police Department in Charlestown, Indiana, since 2015, after earning a bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice from Indiana University Southeast. He was assigned as a School Resource Officer in 2021 and is certified through NASRO in Basic/Advanced SRO and CPTED, and through DARE as an instructor. He has served on the Clark County (IN) School Safety Commission since 2023. Lyons was the founding president of Rose Island FOP Lodge No. 206 in Charlestown and currently oversees the Charlestown PD’s Christmas with a Cop program.

