Webinar: Operating as one system: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

When tens of thousands gather for a parade, championship game or major festival, coordination isn’t optional — it’s mission critical.

In this Police1 webinar, leaders from New Orleans break down how they prepare for and manage some of the country’s most complex special events. From governance and unified command to real-time intelligence and field execution, this session delivers practical insight into what it takes to operate as one system under pressure.

You’ll walk away with actionable strategies you can apply before your next large-scale deployment.

Learning objectives

By attending this webinar, you will learn how to:



Structure unified command and governance to create clarity before deployment

Build effective cross-jurisdiction coordination and mutual aid integration

Use pre-event intelligence, threat modeling and RTCC capabilities to strengthen planning

Manage information flow across police, fire and EMS during live operations

Improve communications interoperability and response to evolving threats

Translate coordinated planning into disciplined, real-time field execution

Who should attend



Police chiefs and command staff

Operations and special events planners

RTCC and intelligence personnel

Fire, EMS and emergency management leaders

Register now to learn how one of the nation’s most complex event environments brings agencies together under a single operational framework — and how your department can do the same.

About our panel

Ross J. Bourgeois — Director of Public Safety Support, City of New Orleans

Ross Bourgeois is the Director of Public Safety Support for the City of New Orleans, where he leads the city’s Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) and oversees key public safety support functions, including security services for municipal facilities and the city-wide radio system that integrates police, fire and EMS communications. He previously served more than 20 years with the New Orleans Police Department, including as one of the earliest leaders in establishing the RTCC and shaping its operational mission. Under his leadership, the RTCC monitors a sprawling network of cameras and sensors, provides real-time intelligence to first responders, and supports interagency coordination during major special events and emergencies. Bourgeois also serves on the executive board of the National Real Time Crime Center Association and brings deep operational and technology integration experience to modern public safety strategy.

Roman Nelson — Superintendent of Fire, New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD)

Roman Nelson is the Superintendent of Fire for the New Orleans Fire Department, leading one of the city’s core public safety agencies and overseeing fire suppression, emergency medical response, special operations and departmental planning. A native of New Orleans, Nelson has served with the NOFD for more than two decades, rising through the ranks from deputy superintendent to the department’s top leadership position. He was officially named the 12th Superintendent of the NOFD by Mayor LaToya Cantrell after serving as interim chief, bringing deep operational experience and a commitment to firefighter readiness, community safety and organizational excellence.

Bill Salmeron — Chief of New Orleans EMS

As a Louisiana native, Bill Salmeron has been in EMS for 25 years and has been proudly serving as Chief of New Orleans EMS since June 2019. Prior to this, he served as a field paramedic and Coordinator of Special Events and Planning for the Department. During his tenure, he has managed the department during busy normal operations as well as large special events, emergency operations, and disasters. Prior to New Orleans EMS, Bill served 12 years as Emergency Services Director for the American Red Cross in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. In that role he managed disaster preparedness, response, government relations, and service to military families.

About our moderator

Rob Lawrence has been a leader in civilian and military EMS for over a quarter of a century. He is currently the director of strategic implementation for PRO EMS and its educational arm, Prodigy EMS, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and executive director of the California Ambulance Association. He previously served as the chief operating officer of the Richmond Ambulance Authority (Virginia), which won both state and national EMS Agency of the Year awards during his 10-year tenure. Additionally, he served as COO for Paramedics Plus in Alameda County, California. Prior to emigrating to the U.S. in 2008, Rob served as the COO for the East of England Ambulance Service in Suffolk County, England, and as the executive director of operations and service development for the East Anglian Ambulance NHS Trust.

