Team Wendy - Helmets Grant Assistance Program

Get Help With Grant Funding for Team Wendy -Helmets (PPE)

Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the PPE/helmets category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Team Wendy - PPE/helmets to provide grant resources and services specific to PPE/helmets. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.



Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Address: 17000 Saint Clair Ave, Building #1
Zip Code: 44110
Location: CLEVELAND
Personal Protective Equipment Helmets

Note on procurement integrity

Police1.com is compliant with federal standards and guidance for working with organizations seeking grant dollars. All assistance offered is by category and non-product specific. Police1.com does not benefit from, participate in or otherwise influence the procurement process of grant awards. All assistance is product and vendor neutral to avoid any real or apparent conflict of interest. Organizations seeking federal grant dollars are responsible for maintaining a conflict of interest policy in compliance with federal guidelines the standards identified in 2 C.F.R. Part 200, including maintaining adequate supporting documentation.