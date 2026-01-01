Team Wendy - Helmets Grant Assistance Program

About Team Wendy

Team Wendy, part of the Avon Technologies PLC group of brands, is a Cleveland-based company committed to protecting those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997 to honor Wendy Moore who tragically passed away from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) following a ski accident. Our mission is to protect those who protect us.

We design and deliver mission-ready head protection for those who operate in the most demanding environments. From defense and law enforcement to search and rescue, outdoor exploration, and tactical recreation, our gear is built to perform when it matters most. Because when lives are on the line, compromise isn’t an option.