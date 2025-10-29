On-demand webinar: Enhancing crash reconstruction practices through digital workflows

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Fast, accurate crash investigations are essential for uncovering the truth and supporting successful legal outcomes. View this webinar to discover how public safety professionals are transforming crash scene documentation through structured workflows and modern technology like 3D Reality Capture.

You’ll learn how today’s leading agencies are reducing time on-scene, improving collaboration and preserving critical evidence — all while producing clearer, more defensible reconstructions.

In this webinar you will learn:



Proven techniques for documenting crash scenes quickly and accurately using structured workflows.



Why early scene capture improves evidence preservation and reduces time on-site.



What core principles guide effective crash reconstruction, including trajectory analysis and vehicle dynamics.



How visual tools like diagrams and animations improve communication in reports and courtrooms.



How technologies such as 3D laser scanning and reconstruction software support investigative expertise without replacing it.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“The webinar was extremely thorough and I enjoyed seeing the meshed diagram presented.”

“Great explanation of 3D scanner diagram development.”

“Keep doing what you are doing, it was a grest webinar. Thank you!”

“Wide range of products with great information on each.”

“Informative, knowledgeable hosts.”

“Great presentation.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Russell Boynton, Richard Carlson

Russell Boynton is a nationally recognized collision reconstruction expert with over 40 years of experience in law enforcement and forensic investigation. As Senior Field Applications Engineer at FARO Technologies, he has spent the past nine years training public safety professionals worldwide in 3D laser scanning for crash, crime and fire scene documentation. His expertise includes crash data retrieval, forensic diagramming, drone photogrammetry and courtroom-ready deliverables.

Richard Carlson is Patrol Sergeant for the Laconia New Hampshire Police Department with over 19 years of active law enforcement experience. He is a reconstructionist for the Belknap Regional Accident Investigation Team (BRAIT) with over 12 years as a traffic crash reconstructionist. He is currently ACTAR accredited and has accumulated nearly 800 hours of crash related training. His specialties include crash data retrieval technician and analyst (Bosch CDR, Hyundai/Kia EDR Tool, Tesla EDR and Toyota Tech stream/GTS+). He is also a 3D scanner operator (Faro Focus 350 and 200) and is fluent with Faro Zone 3D Expert and Scene software.

