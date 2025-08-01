On-demand webinar: Myth vs. reality: Rethink how you share digital evidence

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Digital evidence plays a huge part in modern policing, but many agencies are still using old habits and risky shortcuts during evidence handoffs that can ultimately delay justice. Join this candid conversation with seasoned professionals from law enforcement and tech as they clear up common misconceptions and discuss what actually works (and what doesn’t) when sharing digital evidence in today’s world.

Ready to learn how evidence sharing is evolving across public safety? This session is packed with real-life insights from experts who have been in your shoes. If your agency still relies on thumb drives or DVDs, this is the conversation you can’t afford to miss.

By viewing this webinar, you will:



Understand common myths and risks around cloud collaboration.



around cloud collaboration. Hear real examples of how agencies are sharing evidence easily and safely.



of how agencies are sharing evidence easily and safely. Learn useful tips for reviewing or improving your agency’s approach.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Great real life examples presented by people who know their stuff.”

“Great info!”

“This was a great introduction to cloud-based storage.”

“Up-to-date information.”

“Very good presentation with real-world experiences.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Lynne Roossien (moderator), Aaron Pennington, Scott Montgomery, Ryan Parthemore

Lynne Walinsky Roossien (moderator) is a Senior Product Marketing Manager at Cellebrite, focused on the Guardian evidence management and sharing platform. Lynne has been a part of the digital forensics community for over 10 years, distilling complex product functionality into digestible real-life insights, ultimately helping public sector agencies and private sector enterprises understand how to solve their workflow challenges with the right technology.

Aaron Pennington began his law enforcement career in 2006 with a passion for helping others and making a difference. In 2018, he joined the Omaha Police Digital Forensics Unit, where he combined his love for technology with his commitment to public service. Since then, he has played a key role in enhancing the unit’s capabilities to meet the ever-evolving digital challenges in law enforcement. He has also testified as an expert witness in both local and federal cases. Additionally, Aaron has served as vice president of the Omaha Police Officers Association and is currently the association’s technical manager.

Scott Montgomery leads the law enforcement vertical at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he leverages 13 years of law enforcement experience and his AWS certification to help customers and partners achieve their public safety goals. His background includes roles in SWAT, collision reconstruction and active shooter response with the Bainbridge Island and Bellevue Police Departments. Scott is passionate about using technology to enhance public safety, protect communities and improve outcomes across the justice system. His unique blend of operational experience and technical expertise drives innovative, mission-focused solutions for law enforcement agencies.

Ryan Parthemore, Director of Product Management for Digital Forensic Units at Cellebrite, brings over 20 years of law enforcement experience, specializing in digital forensics. He has performed thousands of digital forensic examinations, completed extensive training and testified as an expert witness in state and federal courts. At Cellebrite, Ryan uses his extensive background to help law enforcement agencies improve their case resolution processes through innovative SaaS solutions.

