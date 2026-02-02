REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Video Recording and Analysis

From call to close: How connected intelligence moves an incident forward

A visual guide to how information flows across dispatch, response and review — and why timing matters more than ever

February 02, 2026 04:10 PM
In today’s always-on video environment, audio, video and data exist before, during and after incidents. The challenge is no longer access to information — it’s how effectively that information moves across dispatch, response and review.

Informed by themes explored during Police1’s “Always On: Video Technology Week,” this visual guide maps how intelligence flows from the first 911 call through post-incident review. It reveals where timing, handoffs and shared context matter most — and how getting the right information to the right role at the right moment can reduce uncertainty and support safer, more informed decisions.

Download this guide to see:

  • How information enters and moves through each phase of a high-priority incident
  • Where breakdowns and delays most commonly occur during handoffs
  • Why shared situational awareness matters differently for dispatchers, responders and investigators
  • How agencies can use this framework as a practical thinking tool to examine their own workflows

Download your copy by completing the “Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

