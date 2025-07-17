On-demand webinar: Revolutionizing asset management with RFID technology

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

View this exclusive webinar designed specifically for police chiefs and law enforcement decision-makers. In this engaging session, you’ll learn how RFID (radio frequency identification) technology can transform your asset management processes, ensuring greater accountability, efficiency and security. Our experts guide you through practical applications and successful case studies that demonstrate the power of RFID in managing police assets. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and prepare your department for the future. Take the first step towards modernizing your asset management strategy.



By viewing this webinar, you will:



Understand the impact of RFID on asset tracking and management.



on asset tracking and management. Explore real-world applications and success stories in law enforcement.



in law enforcement. Engage with industry experts and peers in meaningful discussions.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“The information that was conveyed was great!”

“Very up-to-date information.”

“Great course!”

“This was good.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Kerry Wicks, Garrett Gross

Kerry Wicks is a seasoned professional with a diverse background in public service and technology. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran who spent 16 years in law enforcement and has over 20 years of experience in government technology. Currently, Kerry is focused on developing public safety solutions at Zebra Technologies, where he works on the Public Sector Solutions team.

Garrett Gross is the Director of Growth at Xemelgo, where he leads go-to-market initiatives. With a background in engineering, hands-on experience in manufacturing and supply chain, and an MBA, he’s dedicated to helping customers across industries leverage technology to streamline their operations.

