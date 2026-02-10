Webinar: Leading with confidence: How women in law enforcement can build confidence, credibility and career momentum

➡️ Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Early in their careers, many women in law enforcement face a mix of pressure points — needing to prove themselves, managing confidence gaps, navigating credibility challenges and wondering how to set themselves up for long-term success.

This webinar, moderated by CSU’s Dr. Jeanette Loudy, explores those real-world struggles through honest conversation and lived experience, highlighting practical ways women build confidence, strengthen their voice and create career momentum. The discussion will also examine how education, when used intentionally, can support these efforts and expand future opportunities without waiting until promotion or burnout forces the decision.

ATTEND THIS ONLINE EVENT TO DISCOVER:



The unspoken pressures that shape women’s early law enforcement careers

How confidence gaps and credibility tests impact day-to-day performance

Why experience alone doesn’t always open doors to advancement

Practical ways women build confidence, strengthen their voice and expand options

How education can support career growth without overwhelming work–life balance

MEET OUR SPEAKERS

Dr. Jeanette Loudy

Dr. Jeanette Loudy holds a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice concentrating in Law & Public Policy, a master’s degree in criminal justice, and a bachelor’s degree in social and criminal justice with a specialization in Forensics. She has 25 years of experience in law enforcement, retiring from the field in 2022. She has worked in various assignments, including traffic and patrol, crash reconstruction, domestic and sexual assault investigations, and ended her career as a school resource officer. She was also a Field Training Officer and Police Instructor; additionally, she was a member of the Bristol Coalition, a board member at Abuse Alternatives, a member of the Best Practices – Child Trauma Informed Committee, and part of the Fentanyl Task Force with BVPD and BVPS. She is a staff member at Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy and a professor of criminal justice at numerous institutions. Specifically, she is a full-time faculty member in Criminal Justice and a Chair/Committee member in Emergency Management at Columbia Southern University, and the Faculty Advisor for CSU’s American Criminal Justice Association. She also serves on various boards and committees.

Dr. Heidi Sievers holds a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Forensic Science and Criminal Justice, with a specialization in critical incident management. She is a former forensic investigator and human remains detection (HRD) K9 handler with an agency in central west Florida. She is an International Association for Identification Certified Crime Scene Analyst and Certified Bloodstain Pattern Analyst, one of approximately 75 worldwide.

She owns and operates Sievers Forensics, where she assists law enforcement, criminal defense and military personnel in forensic and bloodstain pattern analysis training and consultation, educating and testifying as an expert worldwide. She sits as a professor of forensic science, crime scene technology, and criminal justice at numerous universities. Specifically, she serves as Curriculum Lead Faculty over Forensics for Columbia Southern University. She has also represented the field of forensic science across various media outlets and television shows as an expert Bloodstain Pattern Analyst.

Reserve your seat to gain practical insight and strategies you can use to develop your law enforcement career.

➡️ Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

