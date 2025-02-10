On-demand webinar: Unlocking public safety grants and funding in 2025

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Securing funding for your public safety projects is more competitive than ever. Join our panel of experts for a deep dive into the latest federal grant opportunities, policy updates and funding strategies for 2025. This webinar provides grant managers, financial officers and agency leadership with the knowledge and know-how to maximize funding opportunities and navigate the ever-evolving federal grant landscape.

What you’ll learn:

Key grant opportunities: Updates on major programs like UASI, FEMA Preparedness Grants, and COPS Office initiatives.



Explore congressionally directed spending, state/local funding options, and other non-traditional sources. Best practices for success: Learn how to align your projects with federal priorities to improve your chances of securing funding and understand new compliance and best practices.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get expert insights and actionable strategies to maximize your agency’s funding potential!

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: John Johnson, Samantha Dorm

As 908 Devices’ Vice President for North America and Strategic Marketing, John Johnson oversees the strategic direction and market adoption of the company’s handheld mass spectrometer and FTIR product lines. Johnson has served many roles over the course of his 30 years in public safety, launching 17 products in more than 61 countries and working with more than 400 public safety organizations. Since 2001, he has focused his efforts on changing mindsets and driving acceptance of novel technological approaches to identifying explosives, chemical weapons and narcotics. His work is bringing technology used in forensic laboratories to the field, including mass spectrometry, FTIR, Raman and Rapid DNA. His influence in these areas has led to standard industry practices and broad technology adoption, all aimed at improving public safety outcomes.

Samantha L. Dorm is a senior grant consultant for Lexipol, serving FireGrantsHelp.com, EMSGrantsHelp.com and PoliceGrantsHelp. She first began working as a consultant for the grants division of Praetorian Digital (now Lexipol) in 2010. Dorm has been instrumental in providing grant writing guidance to various public safety and non-profit agencies throughout the United States to enable them to obtain alternative funding as well as provide instruction on statistical compilation, analysis and program development. Dorm is a reviewer for several federal agencies and also instructs grant writing workshops.

