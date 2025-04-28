The emerging threat of nitazenes in the synthetic opioid crisis (white paper)

Content provided by 908 Devices

Nitazenes are a newly emerging class of synthetic opioids that pose a severe and growing threat due to their extreme potency – some variants are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. This white paper explores the global rise of nitazenes, their impact on overdose rates, challenges in detection and real-world case studies illustrating their dangers.

This white paper is essential reading for public health officials, policymakers and anyone tackling the synthetic opioid crisis, highlighting how advanced detection tools like the MX908 are enabling first responders and law enforcement to identify these substances at trace levels.

Download the white paper to learn how the MX908 can identify nitazines at trace levels.

Download this white paper to:



Meet the new deadly threat: Why nitazenes are outpacing fentanyl.

Why nitazenes are outpacing fentanyl. Outsmart the crisis: How MX908 detects what others miss.

How MX908 detects what others miss. See it in action: Real-world success identifying hidden nitazenes.

Download the white paper.