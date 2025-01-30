On-demand webinar: Unmasking nitazenes: New substances joining fentanyl in the synthetic opioid landscape

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

In the ever-evolving landscape of controlled substances, we potentially find ourselves on the brink of a new wave in the ongoing opioid crisis – one centered around nitazenes. This webinar explores how the MX908 can be a crucial tool in identifying and addressing this emerging threat. We delve into the parallels between the current nitazene situation and the early days of the fentanyl crisis, highlighting the importance of proactive detection and analysis.

Our efforts center on optimizing the potential of the MX908 in response to the evolving drug landscape. By fostering a comprehensive understanding of various technologies and their anticipated outcomes in analyzing highly toxic synthetic opioids, we aim to empower law enforcement, forensic professionals and medical examiners. This approach will enhance investigative capabilities and help mitigate the challenges experienced during the emergence of fentanyl.

We examine real-world cases to illustrate the urgent need for updated testing protocols and interpretation of MX908 data. This webinar will equip professionals with the knowledge and strategies needed to stay ahead of the curve in controlled substance detection and analysis.

You will:



Learn about synthetic opioids such as fentanyl analogs and nitazenes, as well as dangerous adulterants like xylazine.



Understand the emerging threat of nitazenes and their potential parallels to the fentanyl crisis.



Learn how the MX908 can help to identify emerging drug threats, including opioids and other novel substances.



Be able to describe the enhanced proficiency in MX908 operation, emphasizing its role in the field and forensic labs and for medical examiners.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“The information provided for all levels of law enforcement was outstanding.”

“A wealth of information.”

“Emily was detailed and knowledgeable.”

“Excellent new information about an emerging topic.”

“Great, updated information that is timely in today’s world. It will help us prepare for the next wave of drugs.”

“Easy to follow along; good data and slides.”

MEET THE SPEAKER:

Emily Dunn

Emily Dunn, a forensic chemist II at 908 Devices in Boston, MA, holds an M.F.S. in forensic chemistry from The George Washington University and a B.S. in Chemistry from Northeastern University. Throughout her studies, she focused on novel forensic techniques for the analysis of drugs, explosives, and fire debris and collaborated with the ATF to research hypergolic mixtures used in arson. At 908 Devices, Dunn provides reachback support to MX908 users worldwide by interpreting high-pressure mass spectral data obtained from narcotic, explosive, and chemical warfare agent analysis. As a certified MX908 trainer, she leads trainings for new users, assists in the advancement of training curriculum, and is developing new techniques for MX908 field sampling. Dunn also follows drug trends closely to develop novel psychoactive substances as new targets for the MX908 and was invited to speak internationally on trace drug analysis in 2024.

