Calif. PD adopts Versaterm’s SPIDR Tech solution for automated customer service

By Dave Thomas

La Mesa Courier

LA MESA, Calif. — The day in the life of a police officer can take him or her in many different directions.

With the ultimate goal being to protect and serve their respective communities, officers have a full slate of activities to tend to during a shift. Throw in the unpredictable that more often than not occurs, you have a lot of responsibility on your plate. One way of making that responsibility a little bit easier to handle is having top-notch technology by your side.

The La Mesa Police Department in recent years implemented a product that is geared towards improving the interactions between police and the community. Versaterm’s SPIDR Tech is an automated customer service solution for public safety agencies.

