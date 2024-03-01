REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
911 and Dispatch

Calif. PD adopts Versaterm’s SPIDR Tech solution for automated customer service

The La Mesa Police Department implemented SPIDR Tech with the goal of improvinginteractions between police and the community

March 01, 2024 04:53 PM
Photo via Versaterm

By Dave Thomas
La Mesa Courier

LA MESA, Calif. — The day in the life of a police officer can take him or her in many different directions.

With the ultimate goal being to protect and serve their respective communities, officers have a full slate of activities to tend to during a shift. Throw in the unpredictable that more often than not occurs, you have a lot of responsibility on your plate. One way of making that responsibility a little bit easier to handle is having top-notch technology by your side.

The La Mesa Police Department in recent years implemented a product that is geared towards improving the interactions between police and the community. Versaterm’s SPIDR Tech is an automated customer service solution for public safety agencies.

