Asset Panda is a flexible, cloud-based asset tracking and management platform trusted by public safety agencies nationwide. Purpose-built to adapt to the way your department works, Asset Panda gives law enforcement complete visibility into every asset the agency owns, issues, and maintains, including duty weapons, body armor, radios, less-lethal equipment, patrol vehicles, IT hardware, and more. Officers and quartermasters can check equipment in and out, document condition with photos, and maintain a complete chain of custody from any mobile device using built-in barcode scanning. Configurable workflows automate equipment issuance, maintenance scheduling, calibration reminders, and audit trails, helping agencies stay accountable, inspection-ready, and compliant with grant and accreditation requirements. Because Asset Panda is fully configurable without code, departments track exactly what they need, the way they need, with no forced templates and no per-asset fees. Unlimited users mean every officer, supervisor, and administrator works from the same real-time record. Agencies replace spreadsheets and paper logs with a single source of truth that saves time, reduces loss, and extends the life of critical equipment. From small municipal departments to major metro agencies, Asset Panda helps law enforcement protect the equipment that protects their communities.
Address: 4143 Maple Ave, Suite 200
Zip Code: 75219
Location: Dallas, TX
Main Phone Number: (888) 928-6112