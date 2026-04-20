SHOTS FIRED PODCAST

The Shots Fired Podcast, now featured on Police1, brings you powerful stories and reality-based training for the law enforcement community. Join host Kyle Shoberg, a police sergeant, and co-host Mark Redlich, a 14-year police veteran, as they sit down with law enforcement professionals and community leaders to discuss critical issues and strategies in policing. Listen to the Shots Fired Podcast here and watch their YouTube channel.