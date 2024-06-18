Not sure where to start with drones or a DFR program? The Police1 Drone Advisor brings together trusted Police1 resources to help you explore equipment, regulations, program planning, and more. Ask a question and get practical guidance based on the factors that matter most to public safety agencies.
DRONE RESOURCES
LATEST DRONE COVERAGE
New map layers give public safety agencies real-time fire detection and smoke conditions integrated directly into LiveOps at no additional cost
The St. Petersburg Police Department utilizes 14 drones as eyes in the sky, which work alongside its Real-Time Intelligence Center
As DFR technology evolves, many of the barriers that once limited adoption are becoming far easier to overcome
Led by Motorola Solutions, with participation from Index Ventures and Dylan Field, this round brings BRINC’s total capital raised to well over a quarter billion dollars
BRINC Drones and Nova Software Company Partner to Deliver Advanced Aerial Mapping for Public Safety Agencies
Partnership brings real-time aerial intelligence to first responders with automated mapping and hotspot detection
As drone operations rapidly expand, public safety agencies must prepare for a future of shared, increasingly complex airspace
The Orlando PD has been testing its program since October and have deployed drones more than 900 times in that period, Chief Eric Smith said
Drone video shows a magnet, attached to the drone by Sacramento County deputies, pulling a knife from the hand of an apparently unconscious man
LeoSight Integrates with AirData UAV to Advance Drone and DFR Operations for Unified Command in Public Safety
Integration brings real-time drone telemetry into LeoCommand, enabling faster coordination and more informed decision-making for public safety agencies
The drone fleet is intended to respond to respond to calls before officers arrive and help police survey the situation and collect evidence ahead of time
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