New Heroes Behind the Badge Documentary Moving Audiences Nationwide Second film captures the service and sacrifice of law enforcement professionals

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Modern City Entertainment have again teamed up to create Heroes Behind the Badge: Sacrifice & Survival, the highly anticipated follow up to the original Heroes Behind the Badge film, released in 2012.

Released in late 2013, Heroes Behind the Badge: Sacrifice & Survival not only features the harrowing stories of the fallen, but also focuses on the incredibly inspiring stories of those who have been critically injured in the line of duty and have survived against all odds.

Filmed throughout the U.S. in beautiful high-definition, Heroes Behind the Badge: Sacrifice & Survival tells the stories of brave officers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty and also the stories of the countless officers each year who are physically disabled, many of them permanently, in violent confrontations.

The film also highlights the National Police Week events held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, including the annual May 13th Candlelight Vigil—where the names of fallen officers added to the Memorial each year are read aloud and formally dedicated—and the annual National Peace Officers Memorial Day service held at the U.S. Capitol on May 15.

Heroes Behind the Badge: Sacrifice & Survival aims to change the way we look at the men and women of law enforcement and recognize these officers for the supreme sacrifices they make to protect and serve the public.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to again partner with Modern City Entertainment on a second Heroes Behind the Badge film,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “The officers featured in this film all have incredibly inspiring stories that deserve to be shared.”

“We made these films to change perceptions and attitudes, and save lives,” stated Modern City Entertainment President Bill Erfurth. “Four officers have told me directly, ‘If it weren’t for your film, I wouldn’t be alive today.’ It doesn’t get more rewarding than that!”

To order the new film, visit the official website: http://heroesbehindthebadge.com/SacrificeSurvival.html or follow Heroes Behind the Badge on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HeroesBehindtheBadge.