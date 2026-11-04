Beretta Announces U.S. Availability of 500-Year Limited Edition Firearms

PRESS RELEASE

ACCOKEEK, Md. — Beretta, the world’s oldest firearms manufacturer, announces the U.S. availability of exclusive firearms commemorating the company’s 500th anniversary. The collection celebrates five centuries of Italian craftsmanship, innovation and performance since 1526.

Each model pairs a proven Beretta platform with commemorative details honoring the company’s 500-year legacy, creating a collection that celebrates both the history behind the name and the performance that continues to define it.



BRX1 500 Years Limited Edition : Celebrating 500 Years and the Wonder of Big Game Hunting The BRX1 500 Years Limited Edition celebrates Beretta’s heritage through the pursuit of big game hunting. Built on Beretta’s modern straight-pull hunting rifle platform, the BRX1 combines an innovative approach to rifle design with the precision and reliability expected by today’s hunters. Its straight-pull action supports fast, intuitive cycling, while its modular design reflects Beretta’s commitment to adapting proven engineering to the needs of modern hunting. Comes with a refined wood stock and forend straight from the factory. At its heart, an evocative big game engraving comes to life on the hand-polished receiver, depicting wild boar and bellowing deer. A celebration of tradition and craftsmanship, this scene creates a striking dialogue with the rifle’s modern soul, emphasized by the iconic high-visibility orange 5-round magazine.

A400 500 Years Limited Edition : A Tribute to 500 Years of Hunting The A400 500 Years Special Edition was the first special edition created to celebrate Beretta’s 500-year legacy, paying tribute to five centuries of hunting tradition. Its distinctive design features a receiver decorated with detailed game scenes on both sides, enhanced by ink accents, gold inlays and the Beretta 500 Years logo. Beyond its commemorative appearance, the shotgun showcases the technology behind Beretta’s renowned semi-automatic platforms, including the fast-cycling B-LINK ® gas-operating system, Steelium barrel technology and an aluminum trigger group engineered for a lighter pull, shorter travel and faster reset. A competition-style lifter further supports smooth cartridge loading. The result is a special edition that brings together the artistry of Beretta’s heritage and the technical innovation that has shaped its modern hunting shotguns.

687 Silver Pigeon 500 Years Limited Edition : 500 Years of Trust in the Making Celebrating one of Beretta’s most recognizable shotgun families, the 687 Silver Pigeon 500 Years Limited Edition honors the enduring legacy of the 680 platform, trusted by more than one million hunters and shooters worldwide. The commemorative model combines timeless styling with carefully selected materials and distinctive anniversary details. Features include selected Grade 3 walnut, hand-polished side plates, classic floral engraving enhanced with gold accents and the Beretta 500 Years logo on the bottom of the receiver. Each shotgun also features a dedicated serial number. The 687 Silver Pigeon represents the continuity of Beretta’s craftsmanship across generations, bringing together the reliability and familiar handling of an established platform with the refined details of a collectible anniversary edition.

694 500 Years Limited Edition: 500 Years of Victories Come Together Expected to arrive in the United States in late November, the 694 500 Years Limited Edition celebrates Beretta’s longstanding connection to competitive shooting and the pursuit of excellence on the range. Each with a dedicated serial number, this commemorative edition honors the platform’s competition-focused heritage. Developed with input from the Beretta Shooting Team, the 694 is engineered around the needs of clay target competitors, with ergonomics designed to support natural shouldering, target acquisition and consistent gun movement. Its proven platform and competition-driven design make the 694 a fitting addition to the 500 Years collection, celebrating the victories, athletes and continued pursuit of performance that have helped define Beretta’s place in competitive shooting.

The BRX1 500 Years Limited Edition, A400 500 Years Special Edition and 687 Silver Pigeon 500 Years Limited Edition are available through authorized Beretta dealers in the United States. The 694 500 Years Limited Edition is expected to arrive in late November. Availability may vary by dealer.

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About Beretta

Established in 1526, Beretta is the world’s longest-standing industrial dynasty, with a legacy spanning 16 generations of continuous family ownership. For 500 years, firearms bearing the Beretta name have been trusted and used around the world. Beretta USA Corp. was established in 1977 and quickly became the provider of the most widely deployed sidearm in the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta USA is part of Beretta Holding Group, which includes over 50 global subsidiaries and 20 renowned brands. Beretta manufactures, distributes, and markets a complete range of firearms, accessories, and apparel. The company also owns and operates six Beretta Gallery retail stores worldwide.

For more information, visit www.Beretta.com.