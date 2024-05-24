Police1 Product Advisor
Researching gear for your department? Ask the Police1 Product Advisor to help you compare options, work out a budget, and explore grant funding, with guidance drawn from trusted Police1 resources.
POPULAR PRODUCTS
Graduate in one year from MBU’s highly respected and fully accredited online Criminal Justice master’s degree program. Recently reduced tuition makes our Criminal Justice master’s degree more affordable than ever. Courses are taught by experts with real-life experience. A Criminal Justice Bachelor’s degree is also available.
GRANT PROGRAMS
Get Help With Grant Funding for Wrap Technologies - License Plate Readers
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the License Plate Readers category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Wrap Technologies - License Plate Readers to provide grant resources and services specific to License Plate Readers. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the License Plate Readers category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Wrap Technologies - License Plate Readers to provide grant resources and services specific to License Plate Readers. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Get Help With Grant Funding for Metrohm
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Narcotic ID category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Metrohm to provide grant resources and services specific to Narcotic ID. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Narcotic ID category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Metrohm to provide grant resources and services specific to Narcotic ID. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Get Help With Grant Funding for Wrap Technologies - Body Cameras
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Body Cameras category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Wrap Technologies - Body Cameras to provide grant resources and services specific to Body Cameras. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Body Cameras category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Wrap Technologies - Body Cameras to provide grant resources and services specific to Body Cameras. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Get Help With Grant Funding for Imprivata - Cybersecurity
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Cybersecurity category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Imprivata - Cybersecurity to provide grant resources and services specific to Cybersecurity. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Cybersecurity category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Imprivata - Cybersecurity to provide grant resources and services specific to Cybersecurity. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Get Help With Grant Funding for 908 Devices - Narcotics Identification
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Get Help With Grant Funding for Flock Safety - Crime Analysis and Investigation Software
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Get Help With Grant Funding for Foster + Freeman - Forensics
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Forensics category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Foster + Freeman - Forensics to provide grant resources and services specific to Forensics. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Forensics category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Foster + Freeman - Forensics to provide grant resources and services specific to Forensics. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Get Help With Grant Funding for Veritone - Investigations
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Investigations category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Veritone - Investigations to provide grant resources and services specific to Investigations. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Investigations category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Veritone - Investigations to provide grant resources and services specific to Investigations. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Get Help With Grant Funding for InVeris - Virtual Reality Training
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Get Help With Grant Funding for InVeris - Training Simulation
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
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By accessing or using this service, including by submitting a prompt, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to these Terms of Use and Disclaimer.
This service is provided for general informational purposes only. It uses artificial intelligence and may generate responses that are inaccurate, incomplete, outdated, or unsuitable for your circumstances. Responses are not legal, safety, tactical, medical, financial, procurement, or other professional advice, and use of this chat does not create a professional, advisory, fiduciary, or other special relationship. You are solely responsible for independently reviewing and verifying every response before relying or acting on it.
You will use this service only for lawful purposes. You will not use it to facilitate unlawful conduct, harassment, discrimination, violence, surveillance or tracking of individuals, or any other harmful activity.
Do not submit personal, confidential, proprietary, legally privileged, security-sensitive, investigative, operationally sensitive, or other restricted information. More information on how Lexipol uses submitted information may be found at: https://www.lexipol.com/privacy-policy
References to products, services, or providers are for informational purposes only and are not endorsements or recommendations. Any sponsored or paid placement will be identified as such.
We may monitor use of the service, restrict or suspend access, remove content, or modify or discontinue the service at any time. The service is provided “as is” and “as available,” without warranties of any kind, to the fullest extent permitted by law.
If you do not agree to these Terms of Use and Disclaimer, do not use this service.