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Police1 Product Advisor

Researching gear for your department? Ask the Police1 Product Advisor to help you compare options, work out a budget, and explore grant funding, with guidance drawn from trusted Police1 resources.




BUYING GUIDES
POPULAR PRODUCTS
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Tufloc Complete Vehicle Rack System
October 02, 2018 01:22 AM
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PoliceOne Academy: Training that reduces risk. Features that reduce headaches
May 30, 2024 05:10 PM
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Cordico: On-demand access to relevant, trusted and effective resources.
May 30, 2024 05:14 PM
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Peregrine for Real-Time Operations
July 30, 2024 09:56 AM
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fats AR
July 14, 2025 09:19 AM
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TB9400 Base Station
May 08, 2026 03:29 PM
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Missouri Baptist University | Online Master of Science in Criminal Justice
Graduate in one year from MBU’s highly respected and fully accredited online Criminal Justice master’s degree program. Recently reduced tuition makes our Criminal Justice master’s degree more affordable than ever. Courses are taught by experts with real-life experience. A Criminal Justice Bachelor’s degree is also available.
November 09, 2023 11:13 AM
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ELSAG® Covert LPR Systems
January 02, 2024 12:13 PM
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Patriot3 - Liberator - Single Ramp Elevated Tactics System
July 08, 2024 05:52 PM
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Peregrine for Leadership
July 30, 2024 10:01 AM
GRANT PROGRAMS
Wrap Technologies - License Plate Readers Grant Assistance Program
Get Help With Grant Funding for Wrap Technologies - License Plate Readers

Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the License Plate Readers category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Wrap Technologies - License Plate Readers to provide grant resources and services specific to License Plate Readers. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.

Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
July 07, 2026 09:34 AM
Metrohm - Narcotic Identification Grant Assistance
Get Help With Grant Funding for Metrohm

Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Narcotic ID category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Metrohm to provide grant resources and services specific to Narcotic ID. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.

Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
February 11, 2026 04:46 PM
Wrap Technologies - Body Cameras Assistance Program
Get Help With Grant Funding for Wrap Technologies - Body Cameras

Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Body Cameras category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Wrap Technologies - Body Cameras to provide grant resources and services specific to Body Cameras. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.

Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
July 07, 2026 09:39 AM
Imprivata - Cybersecurity Grant Assistance Program
Get Help With Grant Funding for Imprivata - Cybersecurity

Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Cybersecurity category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Imprivata - Cybersecurity to provide grant resources and services specific to Cybersecurity. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.

Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
June 18, 2026 01:04 PM
908 Devices - Narcotics Identification Grant Assistance Program
Get Help With Grant Funding for 908 Devices - Narcotics Identification


Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
July 25, 2025 02:24 PM
Flock - Crime Analysis & Investigation Software Grant Assistance Program
Get Help With Grant Funding for Flock Safety - Crime Analysis and Investigation Software


Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
July 25, 2025 03:44 PM
Foster and Freeman-Forensics
Get Help With Grant Funding for Foster + Freeman - Forensics

Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Forensics category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Foster + Freeman - Forensics to provide grant resources and services specific to Forensics. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.

Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
April 27, 2026 12:16 PM
Veritone - Investigations Grant Assistance Program
Get Help With Grant Funding for Veritone - Investigations

Fill out the form below to get no-cost, customized grant help for projects in the Investigations category. This includes grant research, grant alert notices and grant application feedback from our team of grant experts. Whether you’re just starting your project or need to add the final touches to an application, our grant consultants have teamed up with Veritone - Investigations to provide grant resources and services specific to Investigations. We do not guarantee funding, but will do everything we can to assist you in submitting a successful grant application.

Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
May 27, 2026 12:51 PM
InVeris - Virtual Reality Grant Assistance Program
Get Help With Grant Funding for InVeris - Virtual Reality Training


Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
July 25, 2025 04:34 PM
InVeris - Training Simulators Grant Assistance Program
Get Help With Grant Funding for InVeris - Training Simulation


Submit your information and the GrantFinder team will follow up promptly on next steps.
July 25, 2025 04:10 PM
SEE ALL GRANT PROGRAMS
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