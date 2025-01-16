Cody Osborn Joins Q, LLC as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

PRESS RELEASE

DOVER, N.H. — Q, LLC, the unapologetically bold leader in firearms innovation, is proud to welcome Cody Osborn as its new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. An avid hunter and lifelong firearms enthusiast, Osborn has been a dedicated fan of Q firearms and suppressors, relying on The Fix as his go-to hunting rifle for the past few years. Now, he’s stepping in to help take Q to the next level.

“Cody gets it,” said Kevin Brittingham, Owner of Q, LLC. “He’s not just another suit; he’s one of us. He knows the industry, he knows the community, and he’s been rocking The Fix in the field for years. With his experience and passion, Cody is the perfect fit to help us push boundaries and keep delivering the products our customers demand.”

With a career spanning roles in both sales and marketing, Osborn has earned a reputation for delivering results. A competitive shooter for nearly 10 years, he honed his skills both on the range and in the field, bringing a unique perspective to product development and marketing. From his start at a local gun store to leading marketing efforts at Walther Arms and Taurus USA, he’s launched iconic products like the Q5 Match Steel Frame, PDP, and Executive Grade series. His knack for blending innovative strategies with a deep understanding of the firearms market earned him a spot on the prestigious SHOT Business 40 Under 40 list.

In his role at Q, Osborn will oversee all sales and marketing initiatives, helping drive strategies to grow brand recognition and expand Q’s reach in the firearms market. He will lead efforts to connect with Q’s loyal customers and introduce new audiences to the brand.

“Joining Q is an incredible opportunity to work with a team that’s redefining what creativity and innovation mean in the firearms industry,” said Osborn. “They’re relentlessly focused on making the best products, from rifles and suppressors, right down to the smallest details, like how a sling connects to a rifle—it’s proof that Q is changing the game. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this team that’s rewriting the rules.”

“Q is just getting started, and with Cody on board, we’re doubling down on doing things our way—uncompromising, innovative, and always pushing the limits.” Said Brad Kunkel, President of Q, LLC.

For more about Q and our lineup of Unpossible products, check out LiveQorDie.com.

About Q, LLC

Q, LLC is Headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire, the Live Free or Die state. Q was built on the foundation of doing what is best for both our customers and employees. Silencer pioneer and Q Founder, Kevin Brittingham, handpicked a world-class team with combined decades of first-hand experience. They share a common goal; to change the world through science and innovation, From the Honey Badger, Boombox, and The Fix rifles to our suppressors like the South Paw, Q makes products that break the mold. If you want cookie-cutter gear, look elsewhere.

