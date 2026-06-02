Grants readiness guide: A practical guide to winning public-safety funding

With so many different public safety grants on different (and often short) cycles, it pays to be prepared to take advantage of funding opportunities as they appear.

This grants readiness guide helps your agency build a foundation that keeps you “grant-ready” year-round — so you’re never caught scrambling at the last minute to prepare and submit a strong, competitive grant application.

Download the grants readiness guide now for practical advice that will help you:



Plan ahead : Build the internal systems, documentation and partnerships that keep you ready for funding even before the application opens.

: Build the internal systems, documentation and partnerships that keep you ready for funding even before the application opens. Take action : Follow a 30-day roadmap for assembling your team, developing budgets and narratives and submitting a strong application within a typical grant cycle.

: Follow a 30-day roadmap for assembling your team, developing budgets and narratives and submitting a strong application within a typical grant cycle. Take a closer look: Craft compelling narratives with proven techniques, clearly answering what reviewers want to know and solidifying your program’s impact story.

When your agency is prepared in advance, you respond faster, apply more confidently and compete more effectively for the resources you need. Whether you’re new to grant writing or sharpening your process, this guide helps you move from reactive to proactive.

Download the grant readiness guide now.

