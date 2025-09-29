On-demand webinar: Stronger together: Advancing unified command and communication

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

When crisis hits, no single agency can go it alone. Effective response demands seamless coordination between law enforcement, fire, EMS and emergency management. Yet too often, fragmented systems and communication gaps slow down decision-making, complicate command structures and put both responders and communities at greater risk.

This webinar explores how public safety leaders can strengthen multi-discipline response through unified command and secure, compliant communications. Drawing on real-world experience, Jay Draisin, Chief Product Officer with LeoSight, and Scott Smith, former Deputy Team Commander of the Orlando Police SWAT Team \discuss strategies for strengthening situational awareness, overcoming communication gaps and enabling multi-discipline teams to respond with clarity and confidence when it matters most.

Whether you are preparing for the next large-scale event or looking to streamline and enhance day-to-day collaboration, this session will offer practical takeaways to help you lead with more clarity, confidence and coordination across teams, disciplines and jurisdictions.

By viewing this webinar, you will:

● Understand the challenges that fragmented systems and communications pose in public safety response.

● Identify principles of unified command and why it matters across disciplines.

● Explore best practices for building secure, compliant communication channels across agencies.

● Learn how real-time collaboration tools can support both daily operations and crisis response.

● Take away practical strategies to apply to your own agency to strengthen coordination and leadership.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“The personal examples and experiences that were shared were excellent.”

“This gave some great information on how to keep a major incident more organized.”

“Great real-world examples.”

“The presenters were matter-of-fact about everything they spoke about. They provided a great deal of relevant information to a large audience. This was an outstanding presentation.”

“Great presentation!”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Jay Draisin, Scott Smith

Jay Draisin is the Chief Product Officer at LeoSight and a retired police captain with over 28 years of law enforcement experience. He brings extensive expertise in criminal investigations, police operations and critical incident management. In addition to his involvement in a deadly police shooting, Jay served as the homicide unit supervisor, overseeing numerous high-profile investigations including the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting. He played a key role in advancing technological innovation and real-time operations, leading the development of the Orlando Police Department Crime Center through a structured approach encompassing research, implementation, staffing, training and operational policy creation. Since retiring, Jay has collaborated with several of the largest law enforcement technology providers in the real-time intelligence space. His experience in vendor management, budgeting and organizational change — combined with his national and international work modernizing police technologies — continues to be a tremendous asset to the LeoSight team.

Scott Smith is a retired police captain with over 30 years of law enforcement experience. Scott has extensive experience in police operations, training, critical incident management and tactical operations. As the Special Operations Division Commander, Scott managed several high-level, multi-agency security details to include the NFL Pro Bowl, NCAA bowl games and political dignitaries. Scott was a full service K9 handler and Section manager overseeing the selection and training of dual-purpose canines. Scott spent 24 years on the Orlando Police SWAT Team and was the Deputy Team Commander at the time of his retirement. He has planned and executed thousands of high-risk warrants and tactical operations. As a midnight shift patrol watch commander, Scott led the response to the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting. As a result of that, he was awarded the 2017 SWAT Officer of the Year, OPD Officer of the Year, the Florida Police Chiefs Association Officer of the Year and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Officer of the Year. In 2022, Scott was hired to oversee the Orlando Firearms Training Facility. Scott tests, selects and budgets for the department firearms and ammunition as well as managing multi million dollar capital improvement projects for one of the nation’s largest indoor firearms training facilities.

