CHP gets grant to promote child passenger safety

By Rachel Raskin-Zrihen

Vallejo Times-Herald

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With one million new dollars dedicated to child safety, the California Highway Patrol launched a campaign to save the lives of California’s children, the agency announced last week.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children 14 and under in California, with unrestrained or improperly restrained children being the main contributing factor, CHP officials said.

“You can never be too careful when it comes to protecting your children,” said CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow in a prepared statement. “The best way to keep your child from becoming a grim statistic is make sure they are properly secured in their safety seat.”

Of the 148 passenger vehicle occupant fatalities among children under 6 between 2005 and 2007 statewide, about 89 - or 60 percent - were unrestrained, according to CHP statistics.

The CHP was recently awarded a $1 million federal Office of Traffic Safety grant to help combat the problem. The money provides the CHP with the means to strengthen its enforcement and education efforts statewide with a combination of seat belt and safety seat usage surveys, in addition to child passenger safety presentations, agency officials said.

“This grant will help us arm parents and child care providers with valuable information and equipment that can save their child’s life,” Farrow said.

Besides 20 check-up events and 125 safety presentations, including 25 to individuals for whom English is a second language, the statewide Highway Restraint Enforcement Campaign II will provide safety seats for parents whose seats don’t meet current safety standards, according to the statement.

Grant money also will be used to increase the number of technicians certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to perform child safety seat inspections at CHP Child Safety Seat Fitting Stations. Check with your local CHP office to find a technician or fitting station near you.

“And remember to set a good example for your little one by buckling up yourself,” Farrow added.

Unrestrained children in a motor vehicle may be reported to the CHP by calling 1-800-TELL CHP.

Copyright 2008 Vallejo Times-Herald