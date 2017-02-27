Mass. police awarded child car seat grant

By Charles Winokoor

Taunton Gazette

TAUNTON, Mass. — The Taunton Police Department has once again qualified for a modest grant award to buy child and infant car seats for people who otherwise might not be able to afford them.

Grant writer Sgt. Richard Carreiro said the department was notified two days ago that it qualified for the $2,000 grant, which is awarded by the state’s Executive Office of public Safety and Security.

The money, Carreiro said, will be used to buy child-safety seats, booster seats and safety seats designed for infants.

