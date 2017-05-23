Mass. police receive $100K grant for community events

By Lisa Redmond

Wilmington Patch

WILMINTON, Mass. — The Wilmington Police Department is one of 100 local nonprofits to receive a $100,000 grant through Cummings Foundation’s “$100K for 100” program

The Department was chosen from a total of 549 applicants.

Chief Michael Begonis will join approximately 300 other guests at a reception at TradeCenter 128 in Woburn to celebrate the $10 million infusion of grant money into Greater Boston’s nonprofit sector.

