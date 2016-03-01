Mass. police receive $5K to fight underage drinking

By Joe Atmonavage

Sentinel & Enterprise

LUNENBURG, Mass. — The Police Department has received an Underage Alcohol Enforcement Grant to help combat underage drinking.

The $4,986 grant is one of 72 total issued to communities across the state by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Highway Safety Division and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Municipalities must apply for the grant, according to the Massachusetts Availability of Grant Funds. The 72 grants total $490,960.

The grant will be used to fund a variety of plain-clothes enforcement initiatives, including compliance checks, “cops in shops” programs, “shoulder tap” solicitations and party patrols, according to a statement from the police.

