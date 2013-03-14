Va. cop shot in head still recovering

WUSA 9

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria Police Officer Peter Laboy, who was allegedly shot by a taxi cab driver recently, continues to recover from his injuries.

On Thursday, police held a press conference about his recovery and released a photo of Officer Laboy at the hospital with his wife.

The City of Alexandria has stepped up in support of Officer Laboy and his family. A big auction event was held at Old Town’s Virtue Feed and Grain restaurant recently. Donations poured in for the injured officer.

There are now two other events in honor of the officer:

On March 21, the police department and Inova Alexandria are holding a blood drive in the Alexandria Police Department Community Room on at 2600 Wheeler Avenue. The event goes from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.You can schedule an appointment at inova.org/donateblood. Click on Schedule a Donation and then Donate Blood. Use Sponsor Code 7980 -- or call 1866-BLOODSAVES

On April 21, TopGolf in Kingstowne will donate all of its proceeds to the Laboy family. The cost is $25 and includes food and two drink tickets. There will also be a silent auction. For more information, visit: http://www.dccopsclassic.com/Fundraisers.html

