Copscript by Softscript

SoftScript, Inc. has been transforming complex documentation into accurate, actionable records since 1997. Since 2005 SoftScript has interviewed over 54,000 people to come work for us, of this number we have hired over 7,000.
Over the last 10 years, SoftScript has developed a disruptive product. “CopScript”. This is not voice recognition but rather a unique AI process that interprets video and produces a highly accurate, customized report. Thus, doing away with 90% of officers’ report writing burden which averages three hours a day. All at a guaranteed 40% plus cost savings.
Over the last 10 years, SoftScript has developed a disruptive product. “CopScript”. This is not voice recognition but rather a unique AI process that interprets video and produces a highly accurate, customized report. Thus, doing away with 90% of officers’ report writing burden which averages three hours a day. All at a guaranteed 40% plus cost savings.
Address: 2215 Campus Drive
Zip Code: 90245
Location: El Segundo, CA
Main Phone Number: 310-570-2045