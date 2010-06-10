CorrectionsOne.com Launches CorrectionsVideo.com, the First Online Video Community for Correctional Professionals

Site features wide range of corrections-related video content, including officer-only training videos

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Corrections1.com, the leading online information and training resource for correctional professionals, today announced that it has launched CorrectionsVideo.com, the first online video community for correctional officers and departments nationwide.

With CorrectionsVideo.com, members of the correctional community will, for the first time, have a full-featured, interactive environment in which to view, upload and discuss an unlimited number of corrections-related videos. Similar to Corrections1.com, CorrectionsVideo includes sections focused on key topics, news and training, as well as a growing product demo video section.

CorrectionsVideo also includes a variety of community features, including the ability to create video playlists, subscribe to other members’ content, add groups for other members to join and rate or comment on videos. The site is dedicated to providing a forum for the exchange and discussion of a wide range of corrections videos and subjects - from training drills and product videos to humorous clips.

“We’re happy to add video as a core component to our site, allowing officers from around the world to view and upload video that will both entertain and help them better train for the dangerous realities of the job,” said Robert Dippell, Corrections1 Online Director. “CorrectionsVideo merges the latest online video technology with our well-established correctional expertise. We are very excited to be able to offer officers a forum for the exchange and discussion of an unlimited range of videos.”

Over the next several months, CorrectionsVideo will continue to enhance its range of video offerings with additional video-related features on both Corrections1.com and CorrectionsVideo.com, including training and product videos filmed at various industry conferences and events.

