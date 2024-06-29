How to buy tactical robots (eBook)

Law enforcement capabilities have continuously evolved with the integration of advanced technologies. Today, fully autonomous, AI-driven robots, alongside wired, radio-controlled, and semi-autonomous systems, have become essential tools for officers, enhancing safety and operational efficiency in complex environments.

These sophisticated robots enable officers to extend their senses beyond natural capabilities, allowing them to visually and audibly assess situations from a distance, navigate through inaccessible or hazardous areas, and interact with potentially dangerous objects without direct human involvement.

Tactical robots are instrumental in a wide range of applications, including bomb threat management, hostage and active shooter resolution, search and rescue missions, security within correctional facilities, and protection of critical infrastructure. Their deployment in public health emergencies, such as pandemics, for tasks like disinfection and delivery of medical supplies, underscores their versatility and growing importance.

This updated Police1 guide aims to provide law enforcement agencies with the latest insights on evaluating and integrating cutting-edge robotic technologies into their operational toolkit. It reflects on advancements in robot autonomy, AI, and machine learning, offering guidance on leveraging these developments to enhance public safety and operational effectiveness.

This guide, originally published April 26, 2020, has been updated.