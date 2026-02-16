Transitioning to the rank of lieutenant: A roadmap for aspiring leaders

PRESS RELEASE

The shift from sergeant to lieutenant is one of the most significant transitions in a law enforcement career, requiring a move from field supervision to the management of organizational goals and community impact. To help aspiring leaders navigate this career milestone, a panel of veteran law enforcement leaders will convene for a live webinar and panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 2 PM PDT.

The event, “The Next Level: A Roadmap for Promoting to Lieutenant,” is designed to offer practical, real-world advice for those navigating the promotional path and planning for the responsibilities and expectations of the new role.

Bridging the Gap to Middle Management

While a sergeant often focuses on the tactical “how” of daily operations, a lieutenant must balance complex relationships between executive leadership, rank-and-file officers, and the public. The webinar panel will provide actionable strategies for:



Shifting the professional mindset from the field to middle management. Mastering the Promotional Process: Preparing for exams and oral boards while developing a distinct leadership “Point of View,” and advice for demonstrating administrative potential.

Best practices for managing critical incidents and delegating effectively to sergeants. The Education Edge: Understanding why advanced degrees are becoming the standard for competitive candidates in modern policing.

Expert Panelists

The discussion features a diverse group of leaders with experience in major municipal departments and academic leadership:



Lieutenant Jamison Maehler (Seattle Police Department): With over a decade of service, Lt. Maehler brings a background as a U.S. Army Captain and extensive experience as a training officer and sergeant to the discussion of leadership and tactical expertise.

Assistant Chief Stacie Schaner (Tucson Police Department): Chief Schaner oversees the Patrol Services Bureau and has a diverse background in community engagement, emergency management, and internal affairs. She is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Policing.

Lieutenant Wesley Herman (Citrus Heights Police Department): With over 15 years of experience, Lt. Herman specializes in public-private partnerships and special operations. He is a graduate of the California POST Command College.

With over 15 years of experience, Lt. Herman specializes in public-private partnerships and special operations. He is a graduate of the California POST Command College. Dr. Erik Fritsvold (University of San Diego): As the Academic Director of the University of San Diego’s MS in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership

Registration Information

This webinar is open to law enforcement professionals interested in promotion or those currently serving as lieutenants who wish to refine their leadership approach.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

Time: 2 PM PDT / 5 PM EDT

Registration Link: https://event.webinarjam.com/yl5w9/register/846onsn0w