Women leading the way: Real stories of law enforcement leadership today

Women are reshaping the future of policing. From chiefs leading major departments to sergeants guiding small teams, their stories reveal both the challenges and the progress of building careers in a male-dominated field. In this roundup, four women leaders share how they rose through the ranks, what obstacles they faced and the advice they have for the next generation.

DOWNLOAD: Forge your future: A career guide for women in policing (eBook)

Chief Shameta Jones-Harrell, Austell Police Department

Chief Jones-Harrell was born and raised in Huntsville, Alabama. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, helping her to launch her law enforcement career.

She started as a uniform patrol officer with the College Park Police Department in 2000 before becoming a member of the SWAT team and a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division. In 2013, she joined the Brookhaven Police Department as a uniform patrol sergeant. She played a key role in building the agency and was promoted to lieutenant and then to major. She served as commander of the Community Policing Unit, which she rebranded to be the Community Engagement Unit.

In 2022, she joined the Austell Police Department as deputy chief. Since joining, she has been working to modernize the department and is currently working toward state accreditation. She was sworn in as police chief on June 4, 2025.

What motivated you to pursue a career in law enforcement?

Originally, I planned to attend law school after completing my degree. However, I was recruited by a federal program called the Georgia Police Corps, which funded my bachelor’s degree in exchange for five years of service in law enforcement. When I began my career at the College Park Police Department under Chief Gary Yandura, I found that law enforcement resonated with me deeply. I quickly realized that serving the community was my true calling; it was a perfect fit, and I truly enjoyed it.

I loved the excitement of policing and the opportunity to work closely with the community. I particularly appreciated the chance to make a personal impact on people’s lives, especially children. While working in investigations, I specialized in crimes against children. It was incredibly rewarding to be a voice for innocent kids whose lives had been negatively affected. Children are the most vulnerable victims, and advocating for them was fulfilling both as a detective and as a mother.

What obstacles did you face while pursuing your leadership career?

Being a single mother in law enforcement has been extremely challenging at times. The unconventional shift work often made it difficult to achieve a work-life balance. Being actively involved in my children’s academic growth and attending their school and sports activities were very important to me as a mother. However, I sometimes had to sacrifice my personal care, such as getting enough sleep and managing stress, in order to fulfill that role.

As a woman in a male-dominated profession, my needs have occasionally been overlooked. When I had my first child in 2007, there were no designated lactation areas that offered privacy for pumping. Additionally, the lack of female leaders in upper management positions meant there were fewer voices advocating for women’s needs. Female leaders in law enforcement can serve as mentors, providing career guidance and moral support for other women in the field.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to women starting out in law enforcement?

Demand respect from everyone around you. Always speak up when you are treated unfairly or when you witness another woman in public service facing unfair treatment. Seek out a supportive community of women and nurture those relationships. Embrace your femininity; it is a strength given to you by God, not a weakness.

“I quickly realized that serving the community was my true calling; it was a perfect fit, and I truly enjoyed it.”

This article is from "Forge your future: A career guide for women in policing," which offers real stories, actionable strategies and tools to help you grow and lead with purpose.

Chief Mindy Casto, Fresno Police Department

Chief Casto has risen to the top from within the Fresno Police Department. Her first introduction to the department was when she was taken on a ride-along at 16 years old, which inspired her to join the Police Explorers and later to become a cadet at 19. She graduated at the top of her academy class and joined the department in 1997.

She was promoted to sergeant in 2003, after which she worked as a patrol supervisor, Internal Affairs investigator and Domestic Violence Unit sergeant. She was promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and served as a PIO and the Internal Affairs Commander before being promoted to captain. As captain, she served as a district patrol commander and as the Investigations Division Commander.

In 2022, Casto was promoted to deputy chief and was assigned to the Patrol Support Division, where she oversaw many of the department’s specialized units. She was appointed as interim chief in 2024. After serving in the interim position for nearly a year, she made a last-minute decision to apply for the permanent position. Casto was sworn in as permanent chief on Feb. 13, 2025.

What motivated you to pursue a career in law enforcement?

On that first ride-along, I decided I wanted to be the one to respond when someone needed help and called 911. Being the one to provide safety when someone was scared was very appealing to me. I admired the confidence with which I saw Fresno police officers handle emergencies and wanted to be like them.

What obstacles did you face while pursuing your leadership career?

In my experience, our department culture tends to be very merit-based, and the promotional process was no exception. However, once I promoted to sergeant, I knew I had to demonstrate competence to earn respect. I felt a lot of pressure to prove myself that maybe some of the men in the department didn’t; but in the end, it paid off for me in building a solid reputation.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to women starting out in law enforcement?

I’m pretty old-fashioned. Work hard and let your performance speak for itself. People will always have opinions about you that may not be accurate, but one of the things I’ve noticed about cops over my 30-year career is that they are pretty good judges of who works hard and who doesn’t. Being a good worker, being helpful and someone others can rely on all go a long way toward establishing a solid work reputation, whether you’re a woman or a man.

I can’t help but give a second piece of advice: women in law enforcement must resist the temptation to compete specifically against each other. There has been a prevailing belief over the years that there is only one female spot on any given special unit or team that prompts women to compete against each other in unhealthy ways. As leaders, we need to look for ways we can prevent this from being a part of our agency culture — and as sisters, we need to avoid viewing each other as a threat.

What’s one “rookie mistake” you made early in your career?

As a rookie leader, one of the mistakes I made was trusting second- or third-hand information on an important decision. Whether you’re making a planned tactical decision in the field or an administrative decision impacting an officer’s career, make sure you’re getting the information firsthand or from someone who you trust has vetted the information themselves. Just because it came through the chain of command does not make information accurate.

“I felt a lot of pressure to prove myself that maybe some of the men didn’t; but in the end, it paid off for me in building a solid reputation.”

Sgt. Michelle Bilbrey, Lady Lake Police Department

Sgt. Bilbrey started her law enforcement career in civilian jobs, including roles in records, dispatch and code enforcement. Her work in these roles inspired her to join the Lady Lake Police Department as a sworn officer before being promoted to corporal and then sergeant. One of the key moments in her career included the arrest of a fugitive on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list during a traffic stop. Bilbrey is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Leadership with a concentration in Criminal Justice.

What motivated you to pursue a career in law enforcement?

My path to a career in law enforcement began many years ago, in a somewhat unconventional way. I started as a records clerk for a neighboring police department. While I wasn’t yet in the field, this behind-the-scenes role offered my first glimpse into the workings of law enforcement.

That initial experience sparked a growing interest, which led me to pursue a position as a police dispatcher. This role deepened my understanding of the profession. Law enforcement, I learned, was a field filled with both challenges and unexpected moments of humanity — officers interacting with individuals from all walks of life, often during their most difficult times, but sometimes in surprisingly humorous or lighthearted circumstances.

Dispatching was a high-pressure role, but it was one I truly loved. Still, I knew I wanted to be more directly involved. Rather than diving in headfirst, I took a more measured approach and transitioned into a role as a code enforcement officer for the Town of Lady Lake. That role allowed me to engage with the community in the field, but I quickly realized my passion didn’t lie in ordinance enforcement — I was looking for something more meaningful.

Each of these roles was preparing me for the next step. When the Town of Lady Lake offered me the opportunity to attend the police academy, I didn’t hesitate. I attended night classes for nine months while continuing to work full-time as a code enforcement officer. Upon graduation, I officially joined the police department as an officer.

What obstacles did you face while pursuing your leadership career?

One of the biggest challenges I faced was advancing within a small department. Promotions can be tough when you’re part of a close-knit small agency, especially when you find yourself moving ahead of colleagues who have been there longer. At times, I was met with skepticism and sometimes subversive behavior. I was told I wasn’t “ready” for a corporal or sergeant role because I hadn’t logged as many years in the field. Fair enough — experience matters. But I’ve always been a firm believer that passion, effort and a willingness to grow count just as much.

The first time I tested for corporal, I didn’t pass. The test was peer-reviewed, and while it stung a little, I didn’t let it shake my determination. I chalked it up to a “character-building moment” and thought of it as a valiant trial run. I regrouped, refocused and kept pushing forward. When I tested again, this time with an outside board, not only did I pass — I earned the highest score of the group.

Later, when a sergeant position became available, I threw my hat in the ring again and was honored to be promoted. Not everyone was thrilled about my promotion, and I’d be lying if I said that didn’t weigh on me. But I’ve learned that leadership isn’t a popularity contest — it’s about doing what’s right, what’s fair and staying consistent even when it is uncomfortable.

Now, after several years as a sergeant, I’ve found my stride. I credit much of my success to the outstanding team of officers I work with every day. They challenge me, support me and make even the toughest shifts worthwhile. The road hasn’t always been easy, but every detour and speed bump has helped shape me into the leader I am today — and I wouldn’t trade the journey for anything.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to women starting out in law enforcement?

There may be days you doubt yourself, but don’t let stereotypes or doubt — your own or anyone else’s — hold you back. Build your confidence while you navigate a male-dominated field and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Know your worth, know your capabilities and understand that you belong in this field. Law enforcement desperately needs good people of all backgrounds, and women have a vital role to play in shaping the future of the profession.

One final piece of advice to women just starting out: learn to recognize and trust your strengths early on. Don’t feel pressured to fit a certain mold. Your ability to stay composed, communicate effectively and adapt to a variety of situations is not only valid — it’s essential. Focus on developing your own leadership style, remain open to learning and don’t hesitate to step forward when opportunity presents itself.

“Not everyone was thrilled about my promotion, and I’d be lying if I said that didn’t weigh on me. But I’ve learned that leadership isn’t a popularity contest — it’s about doing what’s right, what’s fair, and staying consistent even when it is uncomfortable.”

Chief Melissa Klawuhn, Pinole Police Department

Chief Klawuhn is a San Francisco Bay Area native. She was born and raised in the South Bay Area and has spent the entirety of her professional career serving the citizens of Contra Costa County.

Klawuhn began her public safety career when she joined the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff in 2001. With assignments in the Forensic Services Division, specialized Patrol, Investigations, SWAT/HNT, Internal Affairs, Emergency Services Division and Training, Klawuhn held various operational, administrative and executive positions in the ranks of criminalist, deputy sheriff, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and assistant sheriff.

In March 2025, Klawuhn was appointed as the police chief in the City of Pinole.

Klawuhn’s formal education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from the University of California, Davis, and a Master of Science degree in Law Enforcement & Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego. She is also a graduate of the California POST Command College.

What motivated you to pursue a career in law enforcement?

After graduating from college, I had a brief three-year career as a high school science teacher, but I quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit for me. I had a family friend who was an officer assigned to a crime scene processing unit, and I asked him to give a presentation to the high school chemistry class about how he used chemistry in his work. I was more impressed than the students, which led me to explore forensic science jobs. I found an entry-level position at the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab. Soon after, I was promoted to deputy sheriff criminalist, a sworn position at that time. I attended the police academy and realized I wanted to be a regular deputy sheriff. I was permitted to “take a demotion” and became a deputy. From there, I enjoyed a fantastic career with many assignments and promotions through the ranks.

What obstacles did you face while pursuing your leadership career?

I have been very fortunate not to encounter any obstacles unique to me, apart from those common to anyone seeking leadership roles. I worked diligently on each assignment and studied and prepared as well as I could each time I tested for a promotion. My biggest challenge has been my confidence in believing I am qualified and capable of the leadership position I was seeking.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to women starting out in law enforcement?

The advice I would give to women starting their careers in law enforcement is to be yourself. It is a cliché phrase, but incredibly important. I spent much of my career trying to be like the officers I admired, most of whom were men. I wanted to be as strong as they were and as tough and stern as they were. I finally realized I will never be as strong as some, and my personality is the furthest from tough and stern. But I realized that I can still be effective with my own style and personality. I wish it didn’t take me so long to realize it.

What’s one “rookie mistake” you made early in your career?

I don’t know if this qualifies as a rookie mistake or more of a realization of the differences between male and female officers. When I was a fairly new deputy on patrol, the narcotics detectives offered an overtime shift after my patrol shift to sit in an undercover minivan and surveil a residence. The van was equipped with surveillance cameras and other equipment, and I was tasked with monitoring a specific vehicle’s arrival or departure from the residence. I sat in the van by myself for hours. Eventually, I had to use the restroom, but I was unable to move from my location without exposing the investigation. The van was filled with empty plastic bottles for the detectives to use in such a circumstance. Needless to say, I learned that night that women are not built to use bottles during extended surveillance operations. A female detective later told me funnels exist for this type of circumstance, but fortunately, I was able to navigate through my career without needing one.

“The advice I would give to women starting their careers in law enforcement is to be yourself. I realized that I can still be effective with my own style and personality. I wish it didn’t take me so long to realize it.”

This article is from "Forge your future: A career guide for women in policing," which offers real stories, actionable strategies and tools to help you grow and lead with purpose.