The truth about rising in law enforcement: What Dr. Jonni Redick wishes someone had told her

Dr. Jonni Redick didn’t set out to be a leadership expert — she just wanted to survive the job. Like many women in law enforcement, she spent her early years focused on fitting in and proving herself in a culture not built for her success.

But after nearly three decades with the California Highway Patrol, rising to the rank of assistant chief, Redick now teaches officers how to lead with authenticity, build influence and shape a meaningful legacy — without losing themselves in the process.

In this conversation, Redick opens up about the moments that shaped her approach to leadership, how she stayed authentic in male-dominated spaces and why building confidence matters as much as building a résumé. She also shares practical strategies for preparing for promotion, investing in your development and defining what kind of leader you want to be.

Her insight is frank, inspiring and full of lessons for anyone looking to lead with purpose and resilience.

This article is from “Forge your future: A career guide for women in policing,” which offers real stories, actionable strategies and tools to help you grow and lead with purpose. Download your free copy, sponsored by the University of San Diego Online, by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

The three traits every leader needs

“I had no idea what leadership was,” Redick said. “I had no idea what a trait would be or any of those things, and it took me a long time in my journey.” But eventually, she narrowed it down: Resilience. Emotional intelligence. Strategic clarity.

These traits helped her lead with authenticity — a challenge in an environment where women often feel the pressure to shrink or conform.

“We want to be able to make space for others in our leadership, right? Because it’s not just about our journey.”

Checkpoint Reflect: Which of Redick’s three traits do you lean on most? Action: Pick one you’d like to grow — and set a goal for this month.

Leadership is people work

Redick’s view on leadership changed during a tough assignment at CHP headquarters. She inherited a team struggling from a lack of emotionally intelligent leadership, and as a result, the staff were missing critical deadlines and being labeled negatively. At first, she felt like focusing on fixing the work was the priority — until she realized that it wasn’t.

“I didn’t realize what a big responsibility our small unit had for statewide programs... I also didn’t realize that I had to build up the people.”

She recalled one officer who was barely making it to work along with other behavioral red flags. “We always want to discipline people,” she said, “but we have to remember the alternative of development, to remember there’s some development and there’s some space to help nurture our people and get them the help they need.”

Checkpoint Reflect: Are you spending more time on tasks or people? Action: Schedule a check-in with someone who could use your support.

How to stay authentic in a system not built for you

In the beginning, Redick tried to fit in — even when it didn’t feel right. Redick described herself as “sassy” and “immature” in the early years, saying she often felt pressure to assimilate before she fully understood who she was as a leader.

“When I stopped comparing myself to other people and stopped looking for their acceptance of me, is when I felt I could really be authentic to myself.”

A phone call from a female mentor — after Redick didn’t get a promotion — helped her feel seen, supported and grounded.

“Women don’t often do that for women,” she said. “It’s really hard to find good mentors. And our allies can be our male peers too. And I had many of those. But she made it a point to call me, to keep me encouraged, but also to ground me.”

Checkpoint Reflect: Where are you adjusting who you are to meet expectations? Action: Write down one belief or quality you’ve been downplaying at work — and consider how you might lean into it more.

The truth about bias and building your case

But authenticity doesn’t shield you from bias — and Redick has advice for that too.

Many women who come to Redick for advice aren’t looking for answers — they’re looking for affirmation. Yes, there are bias and barriers, seen and unseen.

“What I’m hearing when I’m listening to them is they are looking for affirmation... that they are qualified, that you can do the things that they’re talking about.”

She encourages women to document their wins daily and build relationships that matter.

“If we focus on [biases and barriers], that is what we’re constantly going to be trying to overcome... versus focusing on areas of your potential and grow your leadership yourself.”

And most importantly:

“Don’t shrink in the space ... It’s OK for us to shine if we shine in the right way.”

Checkpoint Reflect: When’s the last time you documented a professional win? Action: Add one to your personnel file or feedback folder today.

Think long-term — even when you feel stuck

To shift perspective, Redick draws from EVOC training: “You’re supposed to have a high visual horizon when you’re driving. We can’t get caught looking at right where we are at, but where we can be and become. Try to have a vision and an idea. Create clarity about who you want to be, and about what you want to do.”

She warns against saying yes to every opportunity — especially those that don’t align with your values.

“Your legacy is built on daily decisions, your choices.”

When leadership means changing your mindset

Redick admits her early leadership brand wasn’t polished — it was reactive and defensive.

“I had a really bad attitude. I brought a lot of trauma into my workspace and ran hot, like all the time.”

Things shifted when a new captain saw her potential and led with empathy, compassion and human leadership.

“He planted a seed of a different type of leadership.”

Eventually, Redick realized that being an inspirational leader isn’t something that just happens — it’s a daily choice backed by intention and effort.

Checkpoint Reflect: What kind of energy are you bringing into your space? Action: Choose one way to model the leadership you needed early on.

Promotion prep: Don’t skip the emotional groundwork

When preparing for promotion, Redick said the first step isn’t technical — it’s emotional.

“Be very careful about who that inner circle is. Not everybody’s even going to think it’s a thing you should do. Carefully assess your support circles and your inner self. The same noise that comes from others also comes from ourselves.”

She emphasizes readiness beyond just checking the boxes.

“If you have not been in a leadership role and you’ve only been guiding yourself, you really have to prepare for leading people. Find a healthy balance and get over being a people pleaser.”

Confidence, she said, isn’t a feeling — it’s a practice. “If you don’t put in the discipline, if you don’t create the structure and the habits, it’s not going to work out well.”

Final advice: Show up like you belong

“Lead like you already belong at the table and how you prepare is how you will perform and lead. Your voice is needed.”

Redick’s journey is proof that leadership isn’t about ticking boxes or fitting a mold — it’s about growing into the leader you were meant to be. The real work happens in the quiet choices: showing up when it’s hard, helping someone who’s struggling and preparing like you already belong in the room.

And if you forget? Redick has one more reminder: “Give yourself grace in all things.”

