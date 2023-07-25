Grant-funding opportunities to facilitate law enforcement data sharing

Click here to download Police1’s digital edition on empowering law enforcement through data sharing to gain access to strategies to improve investigations and ensure successful prosecutions.

By Stephan Hutchins

In recent years, law enforcement agencies at all levels of government have made significant strides in information sharing, leading to notable improvements in crime prevention, response times and case resolutions.

The ability to swiftly access crime data from neighboring agencies has proven invaluable in locating multijurisdictional criminals and identifying regional crime trends. By fostering collaboration and breaking down silos, agencies can work together to solve complex crimes instead of independently building their own cases. This article explores the benefits of improved information sharing among law enforcement agencies and its impact on crime-fighting efforts, and the grant funds available to support these initiatives.

Real-time intelligence sharing

The emergence of technological advancements and information systems has profoundly transformed the capacity of law enforcement to exchange vital intelligence in real-time efficiently. By leveraging secure databases, digital platforms and interconnected systems, agencies can expeditiously share information concerning active investigations, suspects, methods of operation and other relevant particulars. This newfound capability empowers law enforcement to swiftly respond, foster effective collaboration, and proactively deter the escalation or recurrence of criminal activities.

The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) offers a grant that serves as an exemplary model that embodies the utilization of technological advancements for real-time intelligence exchange in law enforcement. The grant funding was established under the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention, MCIN represents a collaborative effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies across the state. The funding’s primary goal is to facilitate the efficient sharing of intelligence to combat criminal activities that transcend individual jurisdictions.

Locating multijurisdictional criminals

Perpetrators of criminal activities often extend their operations beyond the confines of a single jurisdiction, taking advantage of geographic boundaries to evade detection and legal consequences. Nevertheless, the implementation of improved information-sharing practices enables law enforcement agencies to address this challenge effectively.

By promptly accessing data from neighboring agencies, investigators gain the ability to discern patterns, establish connections and track criminals engaged in cross-jurisdictional activities. This collaborative approach optimizes the utilization of resources and significantly enhances the probability of apprehending these individuals and ensuring their accountability within the criminal justice system.

Recognizing this imperative, the U.S. Department of Justice has allocated a substantial grant of $5M for the Justice Information Sharing Training & Technical Assistance Program. The program aims to address barriers to information sharing, foster a culture of collaboration, and provide targeted support to justice practitioners to optimize their information-sharing practices. Interested parties should visit the program’s website for critical program information.

Identifying regional crime trends

The process of identifying crime trends within a region goes beyond the confines of individual jurisdictions and yields crucial insights into criminal behaviors and patterns. By fostering information exchange, law enforcement agencies gain the ability to spot emerging trends, like the rise of organized crime networks, the pathways utilized for drug trafficking, or the prevalence of specific types of offenses in certain areas. This intelligence equips them to strategically allocate resources, enact preventive measures, and take proactive strides in tackling potential menaces. As a result, these endeavors play a pivotal role in cultivating an overall safer community.

Under the Operation Stonegarden Grant Program, overseen by the US Department of Homeland Security, a substantial fund of $90M has been allocated. This initiative, with an estimated application deadline of May 2024, aims to support collaborative efforts among various law enforcement entities to enhance border security and bolster cooperation in countering border-related crimes and threats.

Enhanced response to serial crimes

Dealing with serial-type crimes, such as serial killings, sexual assaults and burglaries, poses distinct challenges for law enforcement. One of the pivotal factors in overcoming these challenges is the timely exchange of information among different agencies, as it expedites investigations and boosts their overall effectiveness.

By combining their resources, investigators can pinpoint recurring patterns, establish connections between seemingly unrelated incidents and create comprehensive profiles of serial offenders. This collaborative strategy significantly increases the likelihood of capturing serial criminals and preempting them from committing further offenses.

The Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Technology Enhancement Projects, administered by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, has allocated a substantial budget of $8,702,482. This initiative aims to bolster technological capabilities within law enforcement agencies. The focus is on enhancing tools and systems that aid in crime prevention, investigation, and overall public safety.

Efficient resource allocation

The process of exchanging information serves to eliminate the necessity for redundant investigations and the duplication of efforts. Instead of individual agencies embarking on separate case pursuits, the consolidation of resources and information empowers law enforcement to utilize their assets in a more streamlined manner. This collaborative methodology guarantees that investigations unfold in a coordinated fashion, thereby reducing superfluous costs and maximizing the effective employment of personnel, technology, and other invaluable resources.

Administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety Office of Homeland Security, the Nonprofit Security Grant Program is an initiative for which the funding amount has not been specified. It is projected to have an application deadline of April 2024. This program is geared toward supporting nonprofit organizations in enhancing their security measures and preparedness against potential threats. It underscores the importance of safeguarding such entities and fostering community resilience.

Strengthening community trust

Facilitating the efficient exchange of information not only amplifies law enforcement’s capabilities to counteract crime but also nurtures a stronger sense of trust within the community. Through showcasing a dedication to collaboration and openness, agencies establish a foundation of security and assurance among residents, reinforcing their confidence in the authorities’ competence to tackle criminal endeavors. The development of this public trust and cooperation serves as a fundamental component in the broader endeavor of preventing crime, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being and safety of the community.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency, the Innovative Policing Initiatives program has allocated a funding amount of $1,300,000. This program seeks to support and promote novel approaches in the realm of policing, fostering improvements in law enforcement practices and community engagement.

Conclusion

Improved information sharing among law enforcement agencies has brought about significant advancements in crime prevention, reducing response times and improving case resolutions. By breaking down jurisdictional barriers and fostering collaboration, agencies can leverage the power of shared intelligence to locate multijurisdictional criminals, identify regional crime trends, and efficiently allocate resources. This collaborative approach not only enhances law enforcement capabilities but also strengthens community trust, fostering safer and more secure communities for all. As technology continues to advance, the importance of information sharing will remain a cornerstone in the fight against crime.

About the author

Stephan Hutchins has over 15 years in public safety, starting his career as a firefighter/EMT and later transferring into law enforcement. He went on to become the first fire marshal for his jurisdiction, being dually sworn with the fire and police department. In 2019 he was offered his current position of Fire Prevention Chief, where he is responsible for overseeing all fire investigations, life safety inspections, and community risk reduction efforts. He earned his master’s degree from the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College at Columbus State University and holds numerous certifications in fire investigations, criminal investigations and evidence collection.