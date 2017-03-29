FOP warns Trump ‘sanctuary city’ cuts could threaten public safety

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — The nation’s largest police union warned President Donald Trump Tuesday that proposed cuts to sanctuary cities could threaten public safety.

In a meeting Trump held with police leaders, the Fraternal Order of Police expressed their concern over the restriction of federal money to “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with the feds on immigration enforcement, according to Reuters. The cuts were announced by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday.

The police union was a vocal supporter of Trump during the 2016 election. Chuck Canterbury, the union’s president, previously said in a statement that Trump “has seriously looked at the issues facing law enforcement today” and “understands and supports our priorities.”

While the union does not endorse sanctuary city policies, they believe the cuts in funding may hurt law enforcement agencies, according to the report.

In response to the concerns, Trump called the policy a work in progress.