On demand: Advancing DFR: How to launch, scale and optimize a Drone as First Responder program

Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs are reshaping public safety, improving police response times, enhancing situational awareness and increasing operational efficiency. Whether your agency is exploring DFR for the first time or looking to optimize an existing DFR program, this webinar will provide critical insights from industry leaders who have pioneered and refined DFR operations.

Our expert panel will break down the evolution of drone technology in public safety, discuss proven implementation strategies, and explore how agencies are overcoming regulatory and operational challenges. Through real-world case studies, we’ll highlight key lessons learned, training and certification pathways, and the latest advancements in DFR technology.



This session is designed for agencies at any stage of their DFR journey — offering practical takeaways for launching, scaling and optimizing drone as first responder programs.



Attend this webinar to:



Learn the essential steps to launch and scale a DFR program.

Discover how DFR reduces response times and enhances situational awareness.

Understand FAA requirements, BVLOS waivers and compliance strategies.

Apply lessons from agencies successfully using DFR programs today.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Every presenter gave real life examples tailored around different size communities. Great ideas on deployment, operational sustainment, community interaction and command and control of the program.”

“The stories of how their DFR/RTCC programs have/are evolving and how much they can use this technology for.”

“I learned a lot of new and different information from these speakers, even though I’ve attended trainings in the past on DFR. I appreciate hearing from agencies that have applied experience with this tech. I also loved the demo with the video.”

ABOUT OUR SPEAKERS

Lt. Robert Mitchell has served the Hawthorne Police Department in California since 2003, bringing over two decades of experience in law enforcement. Beginning as a narcotics investigator, he was promoted to sergeant in 2011, where he took on key roles in Jail/Desk/Property, Patrol and Training. Advancing to lieutenant in 2020, he has led critical initiatives as a Patrol Watch Commander and Detective Bureau Commander. He is the driving force behind the establishment of the Real-Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) and Drone as First Responder (DFR) program, which he continues to develop.

Fritz Reber is a retired Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) Police Captain. He served as the UAS Commander who envisioned and led the development of the first DFR program at Chula Vista PD. After retiring in 2018, Fritz became the Director of DFR Consulting at Flock Safety.

Rahul Sidhu is VP Aviation for Flock Safety. A former full-time, now part-time officer with the Redondo Beach Police Department, he set up the second DFR program in the nation.

Rich Slavin is the Assistant Chief of Police for the Scottsdale (Arizona) Police Department. He leads three patrol districts, the Special Operations Division, the Downtown Section, and the Detention Section. Slavin was previously the Assistant Chief of Police of the Investigative Services Bureau with oversight of all Detective Divisions, the Special Investigations Division, the Training Section and the Forensics Services Division.