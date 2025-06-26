REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Va. launches grant program to incentivize police purchases of American-made drones

The initiative includes a $1 million direct appropriation for the Virginia State Police and a separate $1 million grant program, capped at $25,000 per drone

June 26, 2025 
Joanna Putman
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has launched a $2 million initiative to help law enforcement and first responders replace drones made by companies in countries considered foreign adversaries, aligning with recent federal policy changes targeting drone security, Drone Life reported.

The initiative includes a $1 million direct appropriation for the Virginia State Police and a separate $1 million grant program, capped at $25,000 per drone, to be administered by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. It aims to assist public safety agencies in phasing out drones from companies such as DJI and Autel Robotics, which dominate use among Virginia’s law enforcement but face potential federal restrictions.

The grant program was championed by State Sen. Russet Perry and Del. Paul Krizek, following the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act and a June 6 executive order by President Trump directing a shift to secure drone platforms.

The executive orders direct agencies to prioritize U.S.-manufactured drones and reduce reliance on foreign-made drones, such as those produced by DJI and Autel, with further restrictions to be determined by forthcoming federal rules and the publication of a “Covered Foreign Entity List.”

Virginia is now the second state to implement a state-level funding program for drone replacement, following Florida’s $25 million initiative in 2023. North Dakota also approved a $9 million program in May.

Grant-eligible drones must meet standards set by the American Security Drone Act of 2023.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com