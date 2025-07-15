Policing smarter: Why it’s time to prepare for grant funding in tech-driven crime fighting

By Adam Hursh

In recent years, local law enforcement has had to confront some serious shifts in criminal behavior. From coordinated retail theft rings to violent carjackings that can spread across multiple jurisdictions in a matter of hours, the nature of crime has changed, and frankly, it’s faster, more organized, and harder to stop with traditional methods alone.

That’s why more and more agencies are turning to technology and intelligence-led policing. And no, we’re not talking about replacing boots on the ground with robots. What we are talking about is enhancing officers’ ability to respond quickly, work smarter and ultimately keep communities safer using tools that offer real-time data and advanced situational awareness.

Here’s the thing, though: these tools aren’t cheap. But the good news? Federal and state grant programs are catching up. And if departments start prepping now, they’ll be ready to take advantage when FY25 grant windows start to open.

Let’s talk about a few of the big ones: Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs), drones and real time crime centers.

ALPRs: Chasing cars with data, not guesswork

Automated License Plate Readers, or ALPRs, have been gaining traction for years. But in 2024 and 2025, they’ve become nearly essential, especially with the spike in vehicle thefts, carjackings, and rolling crime sprees across state lines. ALPRs let officers identify stolen vehicles, wanted suspects or BOLO targets the moment they cross into their jurisdiction. That’s a game-changer.

Cities like Memphis, Atlanta and Chicago have leaned hard into ALPR networks. Some are using fixed systems along major highways, while others have mobile systems mounted on patrol vehicles. When integrated with a larger crime analysis platform, these systems can alert multiple agencies in seconds, way faster than dispatch could in a traditional setting.

What makes them even more valuable is how grant funders now view them: they’re not just surveillance, they’re intelligence. That distinction is opening the door for funding under programs like the COPS Technology Program, Byrne Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) and even High Priority Commercial Motor Vehicle (HP-CMV) grants when used near high-traffic freight corridors.

Drones: Your newest scene partner

Now let’s talk about drones. Five years ago, they were something only big-city departments could justify. Today, you’ll find them in mid-size and rural agencies alike. And they’re not just being used for search and rescue anymore. Drones are being deployed to:



Document crash and crime scenes for quicker investigations

Provide overwatch during tactical operations

Monitor large public gatherings without tying up dozens of officers

And even respond to 911 calls in limited-capacity areas

|DOWNLOAD: How to fund Drone as First Responder programs (eBook)

What used to take two officers, a ladder, and a lot of time can now be done with a trained pilot and a bird in the air in under 60 seconds. That kind of efficiency speaks volumes when you’re trying to stretch resources thin.

The 2025 Byrne Discretionary Grants, Homeland Security’s Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) and State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) are all potential funding sources for agencies looking to launch or expand drone operations. Some regions are even partnering across jurisdictions to create shared UAS response teams, an innovative approach that grant reviewers tend to look favorably on.

Real time crime centers: Data that talks to you

If ALPRs and drones are the eyes and ears, real time crime centers (RTCCs) are the brain. These centers bring together data from 911 calls, officer locations, license plate readers, video surveillance, CAD, RMS, and even social media feeds to give commanders and officers a live, actionable picture of what’s happening and where.

The benefit? Decisions don’t have to wait for someone to file a report or return to the station. Responding officers can get alerts pushed to them directly, making response safer, more informed, and a lot more effective.

| DOWNLOAD: Police1 guide to building a real time crime center (eBook)

Smaller departments may not have the funds to stand up a full-scale RTCC, but regional and cloud-based platforms have lowered the entry point. A city of 20,000 can now access many of the same real time tools as a department serving a metro area of 2 million, especially with the right grant support.

The COPS Office and BJA Smart Policing Initiatives all continue to prioritize crime analysis, interagency data sharing, and technology platforms that improve community safety. Agencies that are already piloting some level of data-driven policing are much better positioned to win this funding, especially if they have policies in place for data governance and privacy.

What departments should be doing now

Here’s the part that gets missed: grant applications take time. And most federal programs, COPS, BJA, DHS, FEMA, aren’t looking for rough ideas. They want proposals backed by community need, implementation plans, interagency cooperation and quotes from vendors. If you wait until the NOFO drops, you’re already behind.

Start now. Build out a tech needs assessment. Identify pain points, whether it’s car chases that cross jurisdictions, an inability to monitor large events, or outdated dispatch systems. Talk to other departments that have implemented these tools. Reach out to regional planning organizations or state grant offices. Even if the funding isn’t available yet, the prep work can be done.

And most importantly, develop a plan whether you get funded or not. Funders want to see that you’ve thought through sustainability and community impact. Don’t just tell them what you’re buying; tell them how you’re going to maintain it, train with it, and measure success.

The bottom line

The future of policing isn’t just high-tech, it’s smart-tech. And whether you’re a big city or a rural department with five sworn officers, the tools are more accessible than ever. With the right preparation, a good story, and a clear need, your agency can take advantage of the next wave of grant opportunities heading into FY25.

So don’t wait for the money to show up. Start building the vision now. The criminals have already gotten smarter. It’s time we do the same.

